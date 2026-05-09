The Battlefield 6 Season 3 roadmap goes all-in on nostalgia with classic maps, modes, and guns

Nostalgia is a powerful drug, and the Battlefield 6 Season 3 roadmap shows that EA and Battlefield Studios are ready to deliver a big hit of it in the coming months. It's been no secret that the incoming Railway to Golmud map will "revitalize and reimagine" a BF4 classic to take advantage of modern technology, but that's just the start. The next BF6 update also brings back fan-favorite weapons like the M16A4 from the series' past. After that, we've got another old location from Battlefield 3 on the way in June with a fresh take on Grand Bazaar, and the return of the Obliteration game mode.

I won't claim to be immune to fan service. For as much as I like the core of Battlefield 6, it hasn't held onto my attention as competition among the best multiplayer games has reached scorching levels in 2026. Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, though? Those defined my university years, and my first proper steps into the world of PC gaming. You bet your bottom dollar that I can feel the call of the places I spent so many hours in more than a decade ago.

Battlefield Studios are sticking with the three-part seasonal model, and that kicks off on Tuesday May 12 with BF6 Warlords: Supremacy. This is where we'll get to experience the new-look incarnation of Golmud Railway, which the team is teasing as its biggest map yet. On the Redsec side, Ranked Battle Royale is arriving at the same time. Alongside those comes a trio of classic guns that will be available for free in the battle pass: the trusty M16A4 assault rifle, RPK-74M light machine gun, and L115 bolt-action sniper rifle.

Three new attachments will complement them. To me, the M16A4 will always be a burst-fire rifle, and the Burst Mode attachment lets you trade out full-auto functionality for those more controlled drills. It can be used elsewhere, too, including on several SMGs. There's also the Speed Holster for improved sidearm draw speed (it's faster than reloading, I hear), and the Aftermarket Buffer, which reduces the impact of recoil by allowing your character "to fight visual flinching and other effects."

Moving into next month, BF6 Blastpoint kicks off on Tuesday June 9. Here's where Cairo Bazaar opens up, and it's a reimagined twist on BF3's Grand Bazaar. Built around a single city block with a mirrored design across the two opposing sides, it's filled with the potential for close-quarters combat, while the outer roads allow for flanking opportunities and vehicle maneuvering.

Also landing in Blastpoint is Battlefield 4's Obliteration game mode. With a neutral bomb on the map, both teams must fight to control it and use it to blow up the enemy M-COMs (roughly equivalent to Call of Duty's Sabotage mode). Expect a limited-time bonus path event called 'Explosive Charge' as well, which includes a "reborn" incarnation of Battlefield 2's PP-19 SMG, perfect for the kinds of up-close encounters that Cairo Bazaar enables.

Blastpoint brings a new Recon gadget, the Handheld Jammer. This can be thrown or placed once you switch it on to cause localized malfunctions in any nearby smart and electronic devices, or you can simply carry it with you to bring its effects on the move. All shotguns will gain access to #00 Buckshot, giving more range and less spread than the standard offering without committing to slugs. For something more high-tech, Cryogenic Barrels grant you better accuracy during sustained fire while avoiding the weight of a heavy barrel that can slow ADS times.

At the very end of the month comes BF6 High-Value Target on Tuesday June 30. This introduces the Tactical Obliteration mode, a tighter and more competitive 8v8 version where you'll only have one other squad on your team, bringing coordination to the forefront. Redsec will go in the other direction with the addition of Casual Battle Royale, mixing players and bots together "for those looking to learn the rules of engagement, practice their skills, or simply kick back with the squad."

The bonus track event here is 'Wet Work,' which includes a new melee weapon. The EOD Bot Arm is designed for Engineers who enjoy "unconventional means of destruction." Two more attachments are coming in the final act of Season 3: the Compensator is a simpler variant of Season 2's Flash Compensator that strips out the flash-hiding functionality, while Subsonic Ammo reduces spot visibility and noise, helping you stay off the enemy's radar at the cost of lower-impact shots.

Battlefield 6 Season 3 begins on Tuesday May 12 with Warlords: Supremacy. This will be followed by the Blastpoint update on Tuesday June 9, and the High-Value Target update on Tuesday June 30. That also means now is your last chance to clean up the Season 2 battle pass and any rewards you've yet to claim. If you see me out there on the streets of Cairo Bazaar, just know that I'm pretending to be 21 again.