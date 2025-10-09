Is BF6 down? Battlefield 6 queue times and server status

Is BF6 down? The promise of an engaging multiplayer experience is all well and good until you try to log on to the game and it hits you with one of several error codes or a long server queue. Often, you're left in the dark, unable to play, and unsure why. Occasionally, this can be an issue on the game's end, with server maintenance and server overload being common issues preventing players from getting in on the action.

With the Battlefield 6 release date approaching fast, the hype for the FPS game is reaching critical mass. Wishlists have gone through the roof, and players are raring to get into the second BF6 beta that is happening right now. It will come as no surprise to hear that with such an influx of players, games can sometimes strain under the pressure, causing downtime to occur.

Is Battlefield 6 down?

The Battlefield 6 servers are currently offline. The servers will be brought back online when Battlefield 6 officially launches on October 10.

BF6 queue times

At the start of the Battlefield 6 beta early access, players were reporting queues of upwards of 250,000 people. Thankfully, it didn't take long for these queues to mostly clear, with a wait time of no more than a few minutes reported for the rest of the initial beta.

Official communication attempted to reduce panic, saying: "You may encounter this during high peak moments, such as the start of servers going live. The team is working constantly to reduce any queue that takes place."

We expect similar queues when the game fully launches, so prepare for lengthy waits and server instability over release weekend.

Fixing Battlefield 6 connection issues

If you find that you're having trouble logging on to the BF6 servers, and everything is up and running as normal, it might be an issue on your end. Your internet connection should be your first port of call - checking the status of your service provider first, then restarting your home router, is the logical first step.

Firewall settings can also play havoc with your online gaming. Usually, when you boot a game for the first time, you will be asked to give it permission to connect to your network. It can be easy to accidentally click no, blocking games like BF6 from connecting to the internet. Head into whatever firewall you use, and add BF6 to the 'allowed' list if this is the case.

