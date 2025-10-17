New Battlefield 6 update takes action on literally everything I've moaned about this week

Rejoice! Battlefield 6 progression changes are inbound, and that means the sluggish rate at which you unlock weapons, attachments, and gadgets will soon be a complaint of the past. Battlefield 6 is destined to land on our best FPS games list - it's sensational - but that doesn't mean that I and the rest of the PCGamesN team haven't had a good moan about a few things recently. Progression has been a hot topic, and Battlefield Studios just outlined how it's going to make things better. However, it's also addressing two more burning issues - XP farms, and the controversial tweaks it made this week to Conquest.

While I haven't grinded Battlefield 6 quite as hard as I intended, its slow progression while just playing the game normally has been noticeable. Sure, there are ways to level up fast in Battlefield 6 if you really try to optimize your gameplay and find the best maps and modes for the job - but if you're just trying to experience all the game has to offer, try different guns and classes, and just have fun with your friends, you'll notice a severe lack of new toys for your loadout. While that's frustrating by itself, the knock-on effect of this has been a plague of Portal servers dedicated just to farming XP, diluting the genuinely exciting, original creations players have been cooking up.

In a new community post, Battlefield Studios confirms that it's tackling both problems head-on. It confirms that the match completion XP bonus is rising by 10%, while the bonuses for daily challenges are going up by a whopping 40%. The XP required to unlock the first 20 attachment ranks is also being reduced, so you'll be able to get more weapon build options faster when you're just starting out. On top of these changes, "the assignments that required career ranks 20, 23, and 26 to begin will now require career ranks 10, 15, and 20, respectively." Excellent news all around.

On the topic of XP farms, Battlefield Studios acknowledges that they were largely responsible for maxing out the Portal server capacity last week, and that stronger action needs to be taken.

"After reviewing the data, we found that a large number of these servers were created primarily to earn XP, inflate player stats, and earn special accolades through defeating bots," the post reads. "We completely understand the motivation behind this, like faster progression and a way to test setups without pressure, but it's led to some unintended side effects."

"We are developing adjustments that are intended to diminish the number of XP farms taking up server space while further emphasizing playing with friends on both custom and verified experiences," it adds towards the end of the message.

Music to my ears. But there's a cherry to place on the top of this cake. In a separate post on Reddit, it's been confirmed that the misguided ticket reductions in Conquest are being reversed. The goal was to let matches come to dramatic, ticket-based conclusions rather than hitting the time limit, but the almost unanimous feeling was that increasing or removing the timer was the solution, rather than stripping away potential kills.

"We've heard your feedback about the recent reduction of Conquest starting tickets and will be reverting the ticket count across all maps to their original launch value of 1,000 and 45-minute timed rounds," the Reddit post reads.

So, with changes to progression, XP farms, and Conquest, that's three wins in one day for Battlefield 6. I've really got that Friday feeling now. It's great to see the developers move this swiftly and react to community complaints, but I also want to point out how trivial the things we're moaning about are in comparison to Battlefield 2042's launch. There have been no massive server catastrophes, no huge balance concerns, no hated new systems, and no widespread, game-breaking bugs. Battlefield 6 feels great, and with these changes coming into play and Season 1 just around the corner, it's hopefully only going to get better.

