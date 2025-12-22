Battlefield 6 fans are up in arms over alleged AI-generated art in new premium bundle, despite past promises

The last couple of months have seen the debate over game studios' use of generative AI reach its highest temperature yet. Several notable names have been drawn into this whirlwind, either for being accused of having AI-generated content in their games or straight-up admitting to using the tech at various stages of development. Now, Battlefield 6 is suspected of including an AI-generated cosmetic item in one of its winter-themed store bundles, despite previous assurances that one of this year's biggest new multiplayer games wouldn't feature any AI content.

Arguably the biggest AI-related story in gaming circles recently has involved Baldur's Gate 3 creator Larian Studios. Comments from the company's CEO, Swen Vincke, about how it lets artists use AI for exploratory purposes, were met with surprise and outrage. Despite a fair bit of damage control afterwards, which has now also seen Vincke promise a more detailed AMA after the holidays to explain Larian's processes, there's still a lot of skepticism and criticism.

Battlefield 6 is now the latest in the firing line when it comes to accusations of AI-generated art. Included in the new six-item Windchill bundle - which is currently available to buy from the in-game store for 900 Battlefield Coins - is a player card sticker called Winter Warning. This features artwork of a soldier aiming a scoped assault rifle, seemingly an M4A1, with a large snowflake in the background. However, fans have spotted some unusual aspects that many believe are the product of gen-AI.

The most obvious is that the gun has two barrels stacked on top of each other but at horizontally different alignments. While underbarrel attachments, like flashlights or grenade launchers, aren't uncommon on a weapon like an M4A1, this appears to just be another regular barrel. The scope mounted on top of the gun also seems a little off, with the lens appearing to not be properly circular in shape. PCGamesN has reviewed the Winter Warning sticker in-game, and can confirm the same irregularities.

While these are small details on just one sticker buried inside a store bundle, it hasn't stopped fans from voicing their concerns and disapproval. Aside from the general negative sentiment that large swathes of gamers feel towards AI, Battlefield fans feel particularly aggrieved about this for two reasons.

First, Battlefield 6's big rival, Call of Duty Black Ops 7, recently got caught up in its own bout of uproar after AI-generated calling cards were unearthed, with Activision confirming in a statement that it permits the use of the technology to "empower and support our teams to create the best gaming experiences possible for our players." Battlefield 6 won a lot of hearts in the build up to launch for going against the Call of Duty grain and promising to avoid things that CoD fans have come to begrudge, such as wacky, immersion-breaking cosmetics and crossovers. Now, it appears it's not learned from its main challenger's mistakes.

The second reason is that Rebecka Coutaz, the head of Battlefield Studios' Europe-based teams, previously promised in an interview at launch that players wouldn't see anything AI-generated in the game, although she did express that AI tech was used in early development "to allow more time and more space to be creative." She also admitted in the same interview that the potential benefits of incorporating AI into game development are "very seducing."

PCGamesN has contacted EA and Battlefield Studios for comment over the allegations of generative AI use in Battlefield 6.