Battlefield 6 accidentally announced an XP Booster change that everyone loved, and now it's not doing it

Sometimes, it feels like game developers rarely make popular decisions. As someone who has spent most of their life playing Call of Duty games, I've lost count of how many times I've read patch notes for an update and immediately rolled my eyes. So, when Dice announced a great change to the way XP Boosters work in Battlefield 6, I was delighted. Unfortunately, that joy wouldn't last for too long.

XP Boosters are fairly easy to explain: Players can activate them to earn double the XP for a period of time. These boosts make it easier to rank up, unlocking new weapons and earning seasonal content. Before the announcements, XP Boosters in the popular FPS game lasted for a specific amount of time. For example, if you had a 20-minute Booster, then for 20 minutes, any XP you earned in-game would be doubled. This was great, but it also meant that any time you spent in lobbies between matches, your Booster was still counting down.

But on June 30, an in-game message appeared announcing that Dice was changing how they worked, saying that it was improving the feature by making it "count down based on in-game time instead of real time." Unsurprisingly, Battlefield 6 players loved this change, calling it a "neat surprise" and a "Big W."

Unfortunately, players found that even though the announcement said it would only count down during matches, it was still wasting time in menus when they tested. While some believed it was a bug, a few pessimists figured that the announcement was an error, and as it turns out, they were right.

In two posts on X, Battlefield Comms confirmed that both an update to an in-game text description and an in-game message had been sent in error, saying that the message had since been removed and "there are no changes to how XP Boosters currently work." The developer then thanked players for their feedback on the topic and said they would continue to pass on feedback to relevant teams.

How you accidentally send an in-game message to everyone with information you don't intend to follow through on is beyond me, but that appears to be what has happened. XP Boosters work the way they always have, and we all got our hopes up for nothing.

Still, the comms team did promise to pass on feedback to the devs, so maybe if we all complain enough, they'll actually follow through and make the change happen. It's worth a try, I guess.