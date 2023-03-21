Battlefield’s best ever campaigns are being delisted by EA

The best Battlefield campaigns, Bad Company and Bad Company 2, will very shortly no longer be available to buy, alongside cult FPS game Mirror’s Edge, as EA plans to delist the games from digital sale ahead of shuttering their online services later this year. Battlefield 1943 will also be pulled, meaning none of these classic shooters will be available any more on Steam, the Epic Games Store, or other respective digital platforms.

Beginning April 28, 2023, Battlefield Bad Company, Bad Company 2, Battlefield 1943, and Mirror’s Edge will be removed from sale, with their online services being permanently closed on December 8. The games will still be available to play offline (with the exception of 1943, which is online only) but after that date, if you don’t already own them or you want to play them with friends, I’m afraid you’ll be out of luck.

“Starting April 28 2023, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company 1 & 2 and Mirror’s Edge will be removed from digital storefronts and you will no longer be able to purchase them,” EA says. “This is in preparation for the retirement of the online services for these titles.

“While these titles hold a special place in our heart, we’re now looking forward to creating new memories alongside you as we shift our focus towards our current and future Battlefield experiences. With this announcement we also want to take a moment today to reflect on our time with Battlefield 1943, Bad Company 1 & 2 and Mirror’s Edge. We share amazing memories of not only their development, but also playing them alongside you.”

Though Bad Company 1 and Battlefield 1943 have always been exclusive to consoles, PC players have long hoped for possible ports – something which now seems very unlikely.

Bad Company 2 meanwhile is one of the greatest Battlefield campaigns ever, combining great action sequences, large-scale battles, and solid writing and humour with EA DICE’s trademark destruction and pyrotechnics. If you’ve never tried it, make sure to pick it up before April 28.

Likewise, Mirror’s Edge. Though it’s a little clumsy, on the occasions that the shooting mechanics, parkour, and navigation all harmonise, it’s unlike anything else I’ve ever played. Its sequel, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, is well worth your time as well.

“If just like us you have fond memories of playing Battlefield: Bad Company 1 and 2, Battlefield 1943 and Mirrors Edge, then please do share them with us. We’d love to hear from you,” EA says.

