When is Battlefield RedSec coming out? Release times countdown

When is the Battlefield RedSec release time? After Battlefield 5's Firestorm flopped, it was only a matter of time before we saw a new-and-improved battle royale mode take its place. With Ripple Effect Studios at the helm, it's due to land a lot sooner than you think.

Battlefield 6 joins the likes of Fortnite and PUBG with a battle royale game spinoff that pits players against one another in a whole new format. Battlefield RedSec is real, and all signs point to it shadow-dropping alongside BF6 season 1. Even better? It's free to play. Here's everything you need to know about the Battlefield battle royale release time, so that you know the exact time the Warzone rival goes live.

Battlefield RedSec release times and date

The Battlefield 6 battle royale release date is Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 3pm GMT / 2am AEDT.

The launch date and times were confirmed on the game's official social channels with a trailer premiere and the tagline: "Eyes up. Plates on." After news that a Battlefield 6 battle royale test was underway in Battlefield Labs, it was only a matter of time until our dreams of a battle royale in our favorite FPS game of 2025 became a reality.

Battlefield RedSec trailer

The Battlefield 6 battle royale is officially a shadow drop, which means that the first gameplay trailer is set to coincide with the launch. No doubt that this trailer will delve into all the specifics that set Battlefield RedSec apart from its battle royale rivals. We expect it to take copious advantage of Battlefield 6's destruction system, while armor plates and vehicles play a central role in securing a victory.

PK's Battlefield 6 review had heaps of praise for the new game modes available at launch, calling it a "triumphant return" with "better multiplayer than ever." A battle royale spinoff can only continue this win streak - and if not, there's always Escalation.

