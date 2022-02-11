Steam has great deals on wargames this weekend

If you’re less concerned about 4K graphics than you are about the logistics of getting 12 new divisions up to the front line, you’ll want to check out Steam’s Slitherine Publisher Sale this weekend. The wargame publisher is running a sale through February 14 on a big list of games from its huge catalogue, and it’s a great chance to fill out your DLC library if you’re already a dyed-in-the-wool grognard.

Slitherine is perhaps best known for its traditional wargames, but it publishes strategy games from across the spectrum. For this sale, it’s marked Warhammer 40K: Battlesector down 35%, putting the price at $25.99 / £20.14. The more 4X-flavoured Warhammer 40K: Gladius – Relics of War is 76% off, making it just $9.59 / £7.49.

For the traditionalists among you, the surprisingly accessible Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe and Strategic Command: World War 1 are both discounted 60% at $15.99 / £11.99. These look intimidating at first, but their friendly interfaces and colourful presentation make them easy to dig into, even if you’re a complete newcomer to hex and counter-style wargames.

Some other excellent deals in this sale include Command: Modern Operations at 50% off, Armored Brigade at 40% off, and a huge 80% discount on the excellent Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock.

Check out the Slitherine Publisher Sale page for the complete list.