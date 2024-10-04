You’ve been out hiking all day long when the sun begins to set. After trudging through dense forest for hours you see, in the distance, a warm, welcoming light. Getting closer you see that it’s from a bed and breakfast establishment, offering refuge to travelers needing a break. Upon entering you find that it’s run, not by a human like yourself, but by a lovely big bear named Hank. In Bear and Breakfast you play as that ursine creature, and it’s your job to make sure the people staying in your B&B have a lovely time. If that sounds like your jam, it’s currently free to keep.

There are adjectives thrown around a lot which tend to get overused, like “cozy” or “charming”, which means you have to grab a Thesaurus when talking about titles like Bear and Breakfast which is truly a cozy, charming management game. Positively drenched in comfortable, delightful vibes, this is a game about making people happy – and what’s better than that?

As Hank, you split your time between looking after your bed and breakfast guests, building rooms and new features, and heading out into the wilds to gather resources in order to do all of the above. Unlike similar games like Stardew Valley this isn’t quite an open-ended experience that just lets you go your own way, it’s considerably more guided, but that’s no bad thing as it means you can simply enjoy your time as a B&B owner with clear directions over what to do next.

With plenty of quests to complete, tons of oddball guests you can meet, and a storyline that the developer promises will make you “search deep within the forest and your soul,” Bear and Breakfast is a game that will provide you all the warmth you need as we head into the colder half of the year. What’s more, it’s currently free to keep making it one of the best free PC games you can get right now.

Bear and Breakfast is free on the Epic Games Store until Thursday October 10. Head over to the game’s EGS page to check it out and grab it for yourself.

If you prefer to head in a direction with fewer giant clawed creatures, our guide to the best games like Stardew Valley will be sure to keep you happy. We’ve also gathered our finest recommendations for the best life games you can play, if making humans your plaything is your goal in life.

