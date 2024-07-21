From the sprawling settlements of Civilization 6 to the small-scale fanaticism of Cult of the Lamb, converting the virtual masses to your beliefs is one of those delightfully devilish pleasures that’s best exercised in the realm of videogames. Becoming Saint, a new roguelike strategy game from Open Lab Games and Firesquid announced as part of the ongoing Tacticon 2024 event, is all about that particular practice, as you preach your doctrine across medieval Italy to do exactly what the title says and attain sainthood for yourself – or die trying.

As a young preacher in the 14th-century medieval Italian town of Assisi, you begin your journey through Becoming Saint with a small following, choosing from a selection of heretical beliefs founded in real-world history to form the creed that defines you. From there, you’ll move from town to town across a map inspired by the best roguelike games, where each new place you reach transforms into an RTS-style “conversion battle” to win over new followers.

You’ll be able to recruit all manner of unit types to your side, from nuns to jesters, witches, soldiers, and even courtesans. After all, Open Lab notes, “sainthood is not achieved through senseless violence,” and so your ultimate success is not determined by the deaths of your enemies but rather the successful conversion of their settlements to your beliefs.

Each profession comes with certain requirements, synergies with other specialties, and specific enemy types that they excel against, so you’ll have to build your team with care if you want to succeed. As your power and influence grows, you’ll be able to evolve your faction with new beliefs alongside more cultural and political decisions, transforming into something unique on each attempt. Failure, however, means death – but also a chance to learn from your mistakes and set out anew.

“After all our research of the historical setting, studying medieval society and customs, we believe we’ve managed to shape it into a genuinely entertaining game,” Open Lab Games director Pietro Polsinelli says. “With Becoming Saint, we’re aiming to tell an intriguing and accessible generative story, with challenging tactical battles, all rooted in a fascinating period of Italy’s history. We can’t wait to see what set of beliefs will allow you to become a Saint next year.”

Becoming Saint is set to launch in 2025. For now, however, you can wishlist it on Steam to stay up to date with the latest information and to receive a notification when it arrives.

Alternatively, test your real-time tactics with the best RTS games on PC right now, or dig deeper for more hidden gems among the best indie games in 2024.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.