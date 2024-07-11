Some games take a while to settle down into their groove, often needing a few updates under their belt to either get things working right or give a clear direction to players about the future. Bellwright certainly appears to be one of those, slowly clawing up the Steam reviews after a mixed launch and now hitting its stride quite nicely. There’s more to come too, as a new community update released by developer Donkey Crew has taken a look back at the last month and given a few peeks about what’s next in store for the game.

Some of the new things added to the survival game over the last month have been somewhat larger than Donkey Crew anticipated, leading to some hefty patches. Key additions to Bellwright in June include the ability to engage in non-lethal duels to practice the game’s unique melee combat, improvements to many tier three buildings such as the mine and sawmill, numerous UI tweaks, and an increase in difficulty with migrating bandit camps popping up around the map.

It’s what’s next that’s most exciting, however, with the development team looking ahead to several improvements and new features inspired by community feedback. One of the most-requested features is controller support, something that is working now but will take a little longer to appear as it comes with a complete UI update to facilitate being able to navigate menus with a pad.

Aesthetics will also get a massive upgrade in coming updates, with the ability to lay down your own roads helping players define the look and feel of their villages. New cosmetics will also be arriving, allowing further customization of settlements to better put your stamp on the world. The big one for me and the one I’m most excited to see is new visual cues for your villagers, showing exactly what they’re doing so your village feels far more alive. Hopefully the days of your villagers standing around will be soon gone, and in will come the bustle of a burgeoning hamlet.

You can watch the full Bellwright community update video above and if you’d like to dive into what’s new in today’s patch you can read the notes here.

We also have a guide to the best RPGs on PC if you want to roleplay in something else, as well as our picks for the best open-world games you can play right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.