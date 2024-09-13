You would be forgiven for wondering exactly when Besiege developer Spiderling Studios is going to take a break. Almost ten years after the medieval sandbox sim’s release it’s still getting updated and has just launched a new DLC – the game’s first. After all that you might expect a moment of silence but it’s not to be, as the dev has just shown off a roadmap for the upcoming months, packed with updates.

The first thing in the works for Besiege is a big update planned for the game’s level editor. Tinkering with the sandbox game and making your own levels is one its fundamentals, and in the wake of the recently released DLC – Splintered Sea – the developer is making sure the editor really sparkles. It’s adding new objects players can use, some quality of life improvements, and better support for the game’s new water-based levels. Amazingly, according to the roadmap, this update should land before 2024 is out.

Also coming in 2024 is a block update, which will add new blocks that players can use to enhance their mechanical creations. Spiderling Studios is playing its cards close to its chest over this one, with no details announced just yet about what form those new blocks will take.

Finally, in 2025 Besiege will be ten years old. To celebrate, Spiderling Studios will be looking back over the game’s history, revisiting old content and updating aspects from years past. Alongside these updates, the developer will also be adding new challenges that should provide some tough stuff for Besiege veterans to sink their teeth into.

There’s no concrete dates for the launch of these updates just yet but you can see more about the Besiege roadmap over on Steam. It looks like the end of 2024 and the start of 2025 will be a very busy time for the game, and long may it continue. Besiege is also 75% off until Wednesday September 18, making now the perfect time to jump in.

