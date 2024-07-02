4th of July sales 2024: shop best gaming deals

The 4th of July sales have already begun at many of our favorite gaming retailers including Amazon and Best Buy. You can celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and food, of course, but the holiday is another chance to bag big savings on new gear and hardware.

We haven’t covered the best 4th of July deals at PCGamesN before, but the sales are too big this year to ignore. Unlike Amazon Prime Day deals coming later in the month, the discounts can be found across a huge range of US stores, and are available to all shoppers rather than exclusive to paid members.

Every retailer marks up its sales differently – Best Buy dedicates a whole hub to 4th of Jule sales, while Lenovo isn’t offering specific Independence Day deals but is leaning into its “Black Friday in July event”. Either way, there are hot discounts if you know where to look.

Love sales but hate scrolling? You can to the hottest gaming sales faster with our quick links to top retailers. Our hardware experts have also picked some of their favorite products on sale below.

Best 4th of July sales

Tips for shopping 4th of July sales

There are now a lot of sales events in the calendar year, and while 4th of July sales present an opportunity to save money, they also give retailers another chance to share older goods at falsely lowered prices (shocking, I know!).

With that in mind, we want to help you shop the sales safely. Savvy? Firstly, target your search and don’t waste time browsing everything. It’s a great idea to decide what you’re looking for, what you need, and to stick with that. Focus on the retailers specializing in the categories you’re shopping for, whether Newegg for components or Best Buy for prebuilt gaming laptops.

Don’t assume that the first offer you see is the best one either. Before you reach the checkout we recommend checking competitor pricing with a quick web search. And on pricing, while huge percentage discounts sound great on paper, good deals can also include bonus items like accessories or extra PC games bundled in. Consider the overall value proposition rather than just the price drop.

Does Amazon have 4th of July sales?

Yes, Amazon does have 4th of July sales. These look quite similar to the retailer’s daily deals section, with time-limited deals on a huge range of products. Right now we’re seeing decent reductions on headsets, third-party keyboards, and gaming routers, but we fully expect the deals to develop as we get closer to the 4th of July.