Gaming keyboards are up to 23% cheaper at Best Buy this weekend

If you haven’t already, making the switch from a membrane to a mechanical keyboard is an essential part of your gaming setup, enhancing your experience both in-game and out. It can be a little daunting when on a budget, particularly if you want a model that ticks all the right boxes, but there are discounts aplenty at Best Buy that make sure you don’t need to give up the best features just to appease your wallet.

You won’t need to go off-brand, either, as Razer, Logitech, HyperX, Corsair, and Alienware gaming keyboards are each hit with a sale sticker. All you need to do is weigh up what features you value, as there are several factors to consider when choosing the right one.

There are low-profile mechanical switches for a rapid typing experience, optical switches for near-zero latency while playing FPS games, TKL keyboards to save space on the best gaming desk, and silent switches to keep your housemates sleeping soundly during late night gaming. And regardless of what you purchase, you’ll have that all essential RGB lighting to match the best gaming mouse.

These are the best gaming keyboards from the Best Buy sale:

Corsair K100 RGB

The Corsair K100 RGB is one of the best gaming keyboards around, forgoing its usual Cherry MX options in favour of proprietary OPX optical-mechanical switches. These register keystrokes with a laser rather than a physical switch, granting you a much faster response time and an actuation point of just 1mm – perfect option for fast paced games. You’ll also notice a string of customisable macro keys to the left and media keys up top so you’re always in control of your volume and playlist.

It’s currently $45 cheaper, bringing its price down to $184.99 from its $229.99 MSRP.

Corsair K100 RGB Number of keys 111 keys Switches Corsair’s Optical OPX Connectivity Wired Dedicated media keys Yes Discount 20% ($45)

HyperX Alloy Elite 2

As the name suggests, the Alloy Elite 2 is one of HyperX’s top keyboards, sporting a solid steel frame that ensures a sleek feel and minimal wobble no matter how hard you type. It uses linear HyperX Red switches, which we praised pretty highly in our HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review. The RGB lighting looks a treat at night thanks to the light bar running along the top and half-translucent Pudding keycaps – these cost around $25 on their own. Meanwhile, there are dedicated buttons for media, switching profiles, and changing how bright your lighting shines.

It’s discounted $30 right now, with a new low price of $99.99 compared to its $129.99 list price.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Number of keys 104 keys Switches HyperX Red Linear Connectivity Wired Dedicated media keys Yes Discount 23% ($30)

Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL

We barely use the numpad when gaming, and since we love the full-size Logitech G915, this TKL version comes high on our recommendation list. It’s a wireless model, which goes a long way to help you manage cables. Before you despair, there’s next to no latency with the 2.4GHz USB dongle that ships with it, and it’ll last you around 40 hours before you need to plug it in – even with RGB lights blazing the entire time. Under the hood, it uses Logitech’s low-profile GL Tactile mechanical switches and the Lightsync RGB system has some great customization options, synching with any of Logitech’s other lighting-enabled G range.

There’s a $33 reduction on the G915 TKL right now, bringing the price down to $196.99 from its $229.99 MSRP.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL Number of keys 96 keys Switches Logitech Low Profile GL Tactile Connectivity Wireless Dedicated media keys Yes Discount 14% ($33)

Razer Huntsman Elite

Razer is a big proponent of optical switches, blessing its entire Huntsman range with similar technology found in the Corsair K100 RGB but at a lower price. The switches themselves are Razer’s own clicky green model, which makes them just as satisfying when typing as well as gaming. The included detachable wrist rest adds extra comfort on longer stints, and also has its own RGB light bar to round off what’s already a stunning looking keyboard.

It currently has a $40 discount with a new lower price of $159.99, down from its $199.99 list price.

Razer Huntsman Elite Number of keys 109 keys Switches Razer Optical Green (clicky) Connectivity Wired Dedicated media keys Yes Discount 20% ($40)

Alienware AW510K

Being Dell’s premium gaming brand, Alienware is known for its sleek aesthetic, quality products, and the price the products usually pack. Fortunately, the latter doesn’t apply here, with both the black and white versions of the AW510K discounted. They use low profile Cherry MX Silent Red switches, with an actuation point of 1.2mm and a total key travel of 3.2mm. They’re also pretty quiet under heavy typing, making them perfect for late night gaming without disturbing the rest of your house.

You can take a $32 saving on the AW510K, with a lower price of $127.99, down from its $159.99 MSRP.

Alienware AW510K Number of keys 105 keys Switches Cherry MX Low Profile Red Connectivity Wired Dedicated media keys Volume wheel Discount 20% ($32)

We’ve also rounded up the best gaming keyboard deals on Amazon if nothing here takes your fancy.