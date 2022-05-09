The best Chrome VPN

The best VPN for Chrome is one that’s going to keep fans of Google’s browser happy, while also making sure that your internet activity remains as discreet as possible. You don’t want to be in a situation where your VPN creates loading issues that can affect the performance of your favourite browser – what a load of needless hassle that would be.

So which is the best VPN for Chrome? Well, that’s not an easy question to answer, because there are many VPN providers whose services are fantastic. To make it easier for you to narrow your choices down, we’ve picked out three stand-out options for you – all of which you will also find in our best VPN for gaming and streaming guide.

All of these VPN providers have a Chrome extension that you allows you to easily control your VPN through the browser directly. All you need to do is head to the VPN provider’s website, sign up, install the extension, and log in again through it, and you’re all set.

The best VPNs for Chrome are:

NordVPN

Chances are, if you’re looking for a VPN, you’ve probably already heard of Nord, as it is among the most well-known and respected VPN providers. In addition to the standard promise of privacy, Nord takes things a little further with the addition of a kill switch, which means that even if your VPN goes down for a split second, there’ll be no risk of your data getting out.

It also has split-tunnelling, which means that you can connect via the VPN with one app, and your via native connection with another. So, for example, if you access Netflix or Amazon Prime for the regional exclusives through Chrome, but want to play a game via your local connection, Nord will make it easy for you to do that.

NordVPN Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

Surfshark

Looking for a provider who can protect an unlimited number of devices? Well, if so, Surfshark may be the choice for you. It offers speeds of up to 2x10Gbps per server, of which there are more than 3,200 spread across over 65 countries around the world.

It’s compatible with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and other major streaming platforms, so it could be the key for giving an entire household access to a whole new world of TV shows and movies – and that’s without even mentioning all of the new bits of gaming content you could be able to uncover.

Surfshark Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

PureVPN

VPNs are all about giving you privacy, and PureVPN is also about making sure that its customers can trust them completely. To this end, it has an annual third-party audit carried out by KPMG to prove that it is not accumulating your data in the same way that many internet service providers do.

On top of this, PureVPN also boasts over 6,500 servers in over 140 countries and is compatible with most major streaming platforms. It allows you to have up to ten simultaneous connections and has a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you plenty of time to determine whether this is truly a service that you want to invest your money in.

PureVPN Locations 6,500+ servers in 140+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes, but only under PPTP and OpenVPN

PrivadoVPN

So far, we’ve mostly only mentioned a few of the giants of the VPN world, but we’d be amiss if we didn’t mention one of the newer additions to the VPN arena, specifically: PrivadoVPN.

PrivadoVPN has a no-logs policy and IP leak protection, helping to keep your internet data as secure as possible. You can even use it for free, with the caveat that you’re limited to 10GB of data a month. Still, if you don’t spend huge numbers of hours on the web, it might just be enough… and if not, there’s always a paid package.

PrivadoVPN Locations Hundreds of servers in 59 cities in 46 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu Free trial Offers a free package which can be used indefinitely, but only up to 10GB a month and with one connection at a time Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support No

We hope that helps you to choose the right VPN to suit your needs. Before long, you’ll be using Chrome as the gateway to new internet horizons, with no massive corporations peering over your shoulder.

Shopping on a tight budget? You might also want to read our guides on the best VPN deals, the best free VPN, and the best cheap VPN for some guidance.