Best controller games for PC you should play right now

What are the best controller games? Here at PCGamesN, we love our mouse and keyboard as much as the next PC gamer, but even we have to admit that they're not always the optimal input. The proliferation of console ports and action soulslikes has us reaching for our controllers with more regularity than ever before, and we've got the top controller games to make the most out of that menagerie of buttons and triggers.

Whether you're weaving through enemy fire in a bullet-hell platformer or enjoying the precise tactility of a driving sim, a game controller is essential for the best experience in videogames across a variety of genres. From triple-A giants to indie gems, we've rounded up the best controller games that feel great in your hands - literally. Don't forget to pick up one of the best PC controllers while you're at it.

Here are the best controller games of all time:

Elden Ring

Ideally, all soulslike games are best played on a controller, but Elden Ring is the must-play giant of the genre. These tough-as-nails action RPGs demand precise movements and quick reactions to dodge, parry, and riposte the relentless bosses thrown at you.

Of course, it is technically still possible to beat Elden Ring with a mouse and keyboard - we've seen players beat it with a musical harp, dance mat, and even a Fisher Price toy, after all. However, there's no getting around the fact that FromSoftware's soulslikes are designed to be played with a controller.

Hollow Knight Silksong

Like Hollow Knight before it, Silksong is technically playable on KBM after extensive rebinding, but there's no question it's meant to be played on controller. As our Hollow Knight Silksong review attests, Team Cherry's sequel is a "step up" in difficulty that punished ill-preparedness. Nevertheless, provided you've got a controller in hand, a hitless run could well be in your future.

Whether you're taking on Silksong bosses or angling to reach secret areas in the Silksong map, Pharloom's myriad combat and platform challenges demand a level of precision that can only be found with the continuous directional input of a trusty analog stick. The various tools and abilities at Hornet's disposal require quick reflexes to execute properly, and a controller ensures the next input remains at your fingertips. Silksong is by far and away the best Metroidvania game ever made, so don't pass it up.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

While you can play any of the Pro Skater games using your keyboard, the skateboard game displays a prompt as you start it up reminding you to use a controller for the best experience. After all, you need to have complete control over your skater if you want to rack up massive scores to top the leaderboards.

In this remake of the third and fourth games in the iconic series, you go on a journey around the world to show off your skating skills. From clearing objectives like how to grind the molten bucket, to endgame challenges like completing the stunt gauntlet, both campaigns feature a plethera of goals to ensure every level feels unique. To top it off, there's an online mode where you can compete with the very best, or you can stick to the social game modes to casually skate alongside your pals.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

The vast majority of fighting games play best on a controller, but few demand the analog precision of arena fighters. The 360-degree battlefield makes directional movements and the camera difficult to wrangle, and that's before you take into account the Super Saiyan flying at your face. Movement aside, there's an incredible number of combos to memorize for each fighter on the Sparking Zero roster, and it's far easier to master that muscle memory with the condensed inputs of a controller over KBM.

In our Sparking Zero review, Christian deems it the "sequel fans have prayed for," but still accessible enough for newcomers to the Budokai Tenkaichi series - in his words, it's "easy to pick up but difficult to master." If you're yet to pull on your blue spandex and don your scouter, check out the Sparking Zero system requirements before you embark on your mission to collect all the Dragon Balls.

Rocket League

Where soccer games and driving sims intersect, there's Rocket League, one of the best free PC games for arcade fans. You've got a car, you've got a ball, and you've got a soccer pitch. Need we say more? Rocket League brings Hot Wheels to the beautiful game, and the rest is history.

A low skill barrier combined with short match times makes Rocket League the perfect pick-up-and-play experience, though playing on a controller gives you a clear edge over KBM counterparts pecking at eight directional keys. With a controller in hand, you have superior steering at your fingertips, letting you boost, jump, and flip your way to victory without breaking a sweat.

Batman Arkham

Most third-person action-adventure games are tailor-made for a controller, and the Batman Arkham series is no different. While KBM users benefit from a more responsive camera and greater precision with gadgets like the Batarang, these benefits can't outweigh just how plain intuitive it is to control the Dark Knight with thumbsticks and triggers. Rocksteady's "Freeflow" combat system shines with a controller, and without it, you'll have a far harder time getting that fiendish Freeflow Perfection achievement.

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter's leap to PC was a long time coming, but after the release of Monster Hunter World onto our favorite platform, Capcom hasn't looked back. While Ken's Monster Hunter Wilds review deems it a "worthy successor" to World, its ongoing performance issues have knocked it down a few pegs.

Whether you're a new fan who wants to cut their teeth on the series or a seasoned hunter, you can't go wrong with Monster Hunter World - unless you don't have a controller, of course. KBM users can excel at World, but it's markedly easier to wrap your head around all those inputs before you attempt to juggle them on a keyboard. You have been warned.

Cuphead

Ah, Cuphead. Studio MDHR's classic run-and-gun boss battler lured us into a false sense of security with its 1930s cartoon charm, only to destroy us with its punishing difficulty. It's also awful on KBM. You have to rebind keys to make it viable before you've even started - and even then, Cuphead's relentless bullet-hell boss battles leave little time to fumble for the right input. By the time you've dodged one projectile, another five are heading straight for you, and that's before you take into account enemies dancing, zooming, or flying across the screen. Suffice it to say, if you're planning to snatch the title for #1 Cuphead mountain speedrunner, you'd best pack a controller.

Forza Horizon 5

You're never going to get a better experience with driving sims than when you pair them with a high-quality PC steering wheel - but if you don't have one to hand, a controller is the next best alternative. WASD and arrow keys can never truly capture the incremental movements of an analog stick, especially when you're behind the wheel of the Hennessey Venom F5 going 300mph in Forza Horizon 5.

Why Forza? In short, Playground Games is a master of racing games, and its massive open world fuses Mexican idylls with dynamic weather and cars. Lot of cars. Our Forza Horizon 5 review will have you putting the pedal to the metal in no time.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

There's nothing quite like a 3D platformer from the '90s for a nostalgia hit, and Crash Bandicoot is the gold standard. Crash did absolute gangbusters for the PS1 back in the day, but it took over two decades for him to make the jump to PC with the N. Sane Trilogy remaster. Still, it's probably no surprise that a controller is the best device to wrangle this bandicoot.

Whether it's fiendish platforming levels like Road to Nowhere and Stormy Ascent, or outwitting Dr. Cortex himself, a mouse and keyboard just won't cut it for Sony's console mascot.

FF7 Remake

FF7 Remake is a straight-to-PC port, which means there's little in the way of mouse and keyboard support. It's fine, but you're looking at a pretty hefty remapping job - and even then, it's not particularly comfortable. There are a few mods out there to streamline party selection and menu navigation, but let's be honest, it's just easier all around to pick up a controller. Thankfully, most of these issues were resolved in FF7 Rebirth, but you'll have to weather the first chapter of Cloud's story on a controller before you get to that point.

Now that you've taken the best controller games for a spin, discover the best PC games of all time to check out next. Ultimately, the choice between controller or KBM is a personal one, so check out the best gaming mouse and best keyboard if you just can't tear yourself away from the traditional PC gaming setup.