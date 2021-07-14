The best Dell monitor deals in July

Although Amazon Prime Day is firmly behind us, you don’t need to wait until Black Friday to grab a bargain on some of the best gaming PC hardware out there. Dell’s launched its ‘Black Friday in July’ sale, where you can take heavy discounts on products such as the best gaming laptops, mice, keyboards, headsets, and monitors.

The best graphics cards are capable of hitting triple-figure frame rates and higher resolutions in the newest PC games, and the only way to make the most of your GPU is with a gaming monitor that can match its spec. While these can sometimes cost as much as the best gaming PC, Dell’s sale means you can get one (or two) at a fraction of the price.

There are discounts on budget gaming monitors that tick all the boxes, ultrawide displays that are great for multitasking, 4K screens for pixel fans, and smaller panels that would work great as a secondary display. Dell’s sale has something for everyone in both the US and the UK.

These are the best Dell monitor deals:

Dell S2422HG

The best budget gaming monitor deal is the Dell S2422HG.

This 23.6-inch, FHD display has a butter-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, alongside a low 1ms response time. A slight 1500R curvature and thin bezels help immerse you in the action, while the VA panel technology offers vivid colours. Support for AMD FreeSync removes screen tearing without a performance hit, and it’s possible to get the tech working on Nvidia GPUs, too.

It’s discounted 34% ($100) in the US right now, bringing the price down to just $189.99, down from its $289.99 list price. In the UK, you can take £62.01 off, for a new lower price of £219.98.

Dell S2422HG Dell S2422HG Dell Store $289.99 $189.99 View Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales

Dell S2721QS

The best 4K monitor deal is the Dell S2721QS.

If you’re looking to immerse yourself in graphically-impressive games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, this QHD model is perfect. The large 27-inch panel uses IPS technology for accurate colour reproduction and brilliant viewing angles, along with an anti-glare coating for easy viewing in bright conditions. Its high DPI and 90-degree rotation also makes it great for scrolling through large documents too.

There’s a saving of 39% ($190) in the US, bringing it down to $299.99 from its $489.99 MSRP. Meanwhile, in the UK, there’s a £102.61 discount, for a lower price of £329.99 compared to £432.60.

Dell S2721QS Dell S2721QS Dell Store $489.99 $299.99 View Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales

Alienware 25 21HFL

The best high refresh rate monitor deal is the Alienware 25 2521HFL.

With a refresh rate of 240Hz, this 24.5-inch model is perfect for playing at a competitive level in FPS games such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive. Paired with a 1ms response time, it helps you aim and fire at enemies across your screen with ease. An IPS panel gives accurate colours and minimal ghosting, keeping you focused on the game. There’s also support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

You can save 47% ($240) on this display in the US, with a new low price of $269.99 compared to its $509.99 list price. In the UK, you can take £141.14 off the same model, bringing the price down to £292.93 from £434.07.

Alienware 25 21HFL Alienware 25 21HFL Dell Store $509.99 $269.99 View Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales

Dell SE2422H

The best cheap monitor deal is the Dell SE2422H.

Looking for a second monitor that doesn’t need a sky-high refresh rate or lighting-fast response time? This option has a clear 1080p display, and still looks the part in a gaming setup thanks to its thin bezels. It’s perfect for viewing TV shows or movies while you game, managing your stream, or any other secondary task.

It has a $50 discount in the US right now, bringing the price down to just $119.99 from its $169.99 MSRP. In the UK you can take £55.11 off, for a new low price of £129.98.

Dell SE2422H Dell SE2422H Dell Store $169.99 $119.99 View Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales

alienware 38 21dw

The best ultrawide monitor deal is the Alienware 38 21DW.

Wide monitors like this 37.5-inch model are not only ideal for greater field of views in games such as GTA 5, but for seamless multitasking too, letting you easily fit at least three separate windows side-by-side. It uses an IPS panel with a 3840 x 1600 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, along with a 2300R curvature to envelop you in the display. There’s also RGB lighting to light up the wall behind.

This model has a $600 saving in the US, for a lower price tag of $1,299.99 compared to its $1,899.99 MSRP. In the UK you can take a similarly impressive £295.11 off, with a new price of £1,299.98.

Alienware 38 21DW Alienware 38 21DW Dell Store $1,899.99 $1,299.99 View http://pcgamesn.2.vu/Alienware38CurvedMonitor

Looking for a display with something else? Check out our roundup of the best gaming monitors on the market – but be warned, not all of these have discounts!