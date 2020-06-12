What is the best gaming headset in 2020? Here’s the top ear-gear…

The best gaming headsets come in many shapes and sizes, but they should all provide excellent sound quality for immersion in-game. Getting this sound quality right can be all that’s needed to push your gaming setup to the next level and help you land those extra few frags.

One thing’s for sure, whether it’s giving you the best in-game soundscape, or letting you pick out footsteps around the corner like some audio-based wall-hack, great game audio can be transformative. Making sure you’ve got the right audio setup for your gaming rig is absolutely vital to getting the ultimate experience, and a quality gaming headset has a massive part to play in the overall immersion of PC gaming.

We’ve tested the latest and greatest from the top manufacturers in the land, from Turtle Beach headsets, Razer, HyperX, SteelSeries, Sennheiser, and more, all to help you figure out what the right set of cans is for you and the games you play. Do you want a versatile headset which will make your music and movies sound just as good as your games? Are you an isolationist who needs a pair of cans to block the outside world or a set which will deliver the most natural soundscape possible, regardless of leakage?

Do you even need a dedicated gaming headset at all? At least that last one’s easy.

What is the best gaming headset in 2020?

The best gaming headset is the Hyper X Cloud Alpha. With an undeniably premium blend of audio quality, comfort, microphone clarity, and price, this headset sets the gold standard by which we judge all others on this list. Let’s delve a little deeper…

Best gaming headset

HyperX Cloud Alpha

Cloud Alpha specs A simply stunning package of outstanding audio, great design, and fantastic value-for-money. Drivers 50mm

50mm Frequency range 13Hz - 27,000Hz

13Hz - 27,000Hz Weight298g $99.99 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like

Stunning audio quality

Great value

Robust design

Almost open-back soundscape

Improving on everything the Cloud II got right, the Cloud Alpha offers an even more immersive experience at the same price. The drivers are beyond impressive, and for the sub-$100 price point, they offer frequency ranges rivaling the $250 Razer Threshers.

The noise-cancelling on the microphone has been improved, specifically tuned to block out the sound of HyperX’s very own Alloy keyboard and the famously piercing sound of Cherry MX blue switches. The Cloud Alpha headphones also feature very noticeably improved noise isolation, preventing any chatter around you from ruining the listening experience.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha offers excellency in design, durability and quality, while maintaining a fantastic price. Kingston took their time redesigning the Cloud headset, and with good reason. The HyperX Cloud II needed something utterly spectacular to justify a redesign, and they’ve delivered just that with the Cloud Alpha.

Read our full HyperX Cloud Alpha review.

Best high-end gaming headset

Audio Technica ATH-AG1x

ATH-AG1x specs A fantastic update to what was a so-so gaming headset. With a stunning level of detail the AG1x delivers a superbly rich gaming soundscape. Drivers 53mm

53mm Frequency range 15Hz - 35,000Hz

15Hz - 35,000Hz Weight320g $189.95 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like

Incredible audio quality

Broad soundscape for a closed back set

Decent value

Take a note of the ‘x’ at the end of the name of this Audio-Technica ATH-AG1x headset – that single character is important because there is also an ATH-AG1 headset. It was the forerunner to this updated version and was a set of cans which failed to build on Audio-Technica’s high-end aural heritage. Don’t mix up the two because you’ll be seriously disappointed and be missing out on one of the best gaming headsets around.

That broad soundscape really brings games to life. Whether it’s the richly detailed world of The Witcher 3 or the terrifying war-zones of the Battlefield games, the increased level of immersion will have the hairs on your arms standing tall. Its strange design notes aside, the Audio-Technica ATH-AG1x is one of the most impressive-sounding gaming headsets I’ve used.

Great for bass-heads

Sennheiser GSP 500

GSP 500 specs A great set of open back cans, with serious detail even at the highest volumes. Drivers Neodymium magnet

Neodymium magnet Frequency range 10Hz - 30,000Hz

10Hz - 30,000Hz Weight358g $159.99 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like

Great build quality

Excellent, open soundscape

Impressive bass response

Sennheiser hasn’t forgotten its roots in high-end audio, and that’s evidently clear with the GSP 500. Its open-back design creates a spacious sound profile that makes for easy listening and clear definition whether gaming or listening to music. While it’s not the cheapest gaming headset out there, the Sennheiser pedigree – evident in the GSP 500’s overall quality – just might convince you.

The build quality is great, the features decent, and the sound quality almost unmatched in the gaming space. Its price may be too big a hurdle for some, but, in return, you receive a fantastic gaming headset from one of the most reputable audio companies going.

Read our full Sennheiser GSP 500 review.

Best cheap gaming headset

Asus TUF Gaming H3

TUF H3 specs One of the most comfortable headsets around is also one of the most affordable. It sounds pretty good too. Drivers 50mm

50mm Frequency range 20Hz - 20,000Hz

20Hz - 20,000Hz Weight298g $52.02 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like

Comfortable

Solid audio

Tough

Asus is fending off serious competition with the TUF Gaming H3. While the Corsair HS50 had us smitten when it first launched, the added comfort of the Asus TUF Gaming H3 has it taking the best budget gaming headset crown just before the busy holiday buying season.

Breaking the bass-heavy gaming mould, the TUF Gaming offers a pleasant and chirpy profile suited to the most gun-heavy shooters as much as any rhythm game. The microphone similarly offers clear audio that won’t see you hampering your teammates with muffled cries in-game.

Read our full Asus TUF Gaming H3 review.

GREAT FOR BARGAIN HUNTERS

Corsair HS50

HS50 specs These well-priced cans deliver a genuinely surprising level of audio quality. Drivers 50mm

50mm Frequency range 20Hz - 20,000Hz

20Hz - 20,000Hz Weight319g $39.99 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like

Great value

Surprisingly good sound

Comfortable

Corsair has been a world leader in high-quality gamer peripherals, and its HS50 headset is no exception to the rule. The 50mm drivers offer shockingly crisp and detailed sound, despite the limited 20 – 20,000Hz frequency range, and the bass isn’t too overpowering as is the case with many gaming audio peripherals.

All in all, Corsair really knocked it out of the park with this headset – simple, good quality, comes with a rubber grommet to cover the mic input when it isn’t in use (it’s all in the details), and an absolute steal at that $50 / £55 price tag.

Read our full Corsair HS50 review.

Best wireless gaming headset

Sennheiser GSP 370

GSP 370 specs The Sennheiser GSP 370 offers comfort, quality, and clarity – all the makings of a great gaming headset. Drivers Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Frequency range 20 - 20,000Hz

20 - 20,000Hz Weight285g $199.00 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like

100-hour battery

Fantastic audio

Comfortable

The Sennheiser GSP 370 is the gold standard for wireless gaming headset battery life. With 100 hours of uninterrupted play, you won’t be needing to reach for the charging cable mid-game… unless you’re really forgetful.

Even beyond that battery life, you can expect top quality audio from the maestros at Sennheiser. Offering just enough bass to make sure you really feel all the ruckus in-game without washing out the mids and highs. And to top it all off it’s cosy and comfortable, too.

Read our full Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless review.

Great for spare batteries

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

Pro Wireless specs The same simple Arctis design, but with the original Siberia wireless functionality. One of the best cable-free gaming headset around. Drivers 40mm

40mm Frequency range 10Hz - 40,000Hz

10Hz - 40,000Hz Weight371g $720.83 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like

Flawless wireless

Breakout box

Hot-swappable batteries

The Arctis Pro Wireless is all about premium. It features a lightweight aluminium and steel design – which only weighs 371g – and utilises the famed Arctis adjustable headband design. SteelSeries have also chucked in their Airweave ear cushions that make for some seriously comfortable cans.

That’s good an’ all, but how does it sound? Simply put: the Arctis Pro Wireless sounds spectacular. It features a naturally flat and well-balanced sound, accurate reproduction, and offers a vivid soundscape that makes for an incredible listening experience – good enough to make even a die-hard audiophile crack a smile. It’s capable, connected, comfy, and crystal clear. All the C’s you could ever want in a gaming headset… except for cheap, I suppose. But, while it may not be the most affordable headset on the market, as far as wireless gaming cans go, you’ll find few better that check all the boxes like the Arctis Pro Wireless.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless review.

great for surround sound

razer Thresher Ultimate

Thresher specs Razer doesn't have the most established name in high-end audio, but the Thresher Ultimate is a great piece of engineering and design. Drivers 50mm

50mm Frequency range 12Hz - 28,000Hz

12Hz - 28,000Hz Weight408g $249.99 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like

Excellent sound quality

Surprisingly subtle for Razer

Robust audio connection

In sheer aural terms there is only one other wireless headset capable of matching the quality of the Thresher Ultimate and that’s the SteelSeries Arctis Pro. They maybe don’t have the tonal separation of the stunning HyperX Cloud Alpha, or the same super broad soundscape, but they still deliver incredible crisp, detailed sound. And even though it’s a Razer gaming headset the bass response isn’t overblown and doesn’t crush the highs or mid-tones. Where they do stand out is in the addition of Dolby Surround, accessible via a discrete button on the base station, and the easy on-ear controls.

The battery life is decent, rated at around 16 hours, which bore up during our testing. But one of my real bug bears is there seems to be no easy way to tell how much capacity is left in your battery – having a level indicator would be nice. The wireless connection, however, is strong and stable and the audio excellent, so they definitely get the win for us.

Read our full Razer Thresher Ultimate review.

great for your wallet

Corsair HS70

HS70 specs Good wireless gaming audio doesn't have to cost the earth, and these Corsair cans are testament to that. Drivers 50mm

50mm Frequency range 20Hz - 20,000Hz

20Hz - 20,000Hz Weight330g $168.99 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like

Solid wireless connection

Fantastic value

Decent audio

Corsair’s HS70 is a wireless gaming headset that not only competes with wired headsets in quality and sound, but also in price. This low-cost wireless set features the same comfortable design, simple styling, and clean audio reproduction as the wired HS50 headset from Corsair – which is our current favourite cheap gaming headset. The price for cutting the cord from its tethered sibling isn’t too dear, either.

This headset offers a solid microphone to complement the clear audio from those two 50mm drivers, and the battery life is a hefty 16 hours to keep you gaming without distraction.

Read our full Corsair HS70 review.

great for taking punishment

Sennheiser GSP 670

GSP 670 specs Sennheiser cuts the cord on its signature sound with a headset that's incredibly well-built. Drivers Neodymium magnet

Neodymium magnet Frequency range 10 - 23,000Hz

10 - 23,000Hz Weight398g $319.00 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like

Great audio

Responsible bass

Incredibly robust build

Sennheiser knows exactly what it takes to produce great audio, and its GSP 670 wireless gaming headset is one of the few on the market that refuses to crank up the bass with little regard for crafting balanced, quality sound. And it does it in a frame that will take a lot of punishment.

It does, however, face stern competition on that front from the Arctis Pro Wireless, who edges the Sennheiser out of the running for the top spot thanks to its dual-battery charging station design. And with a high price tag and heavy frame, the GSP 670 slips down a few places. Nevertheless, it’s still a superb wireless headset, and the only one that will appeal to players seeking Sennheiser’s signature sound without cables getting in the way.

Read our full Sennheiser GSP 670 review.

Best audiophile headphones

Audeze LCD-1

LCD-1 specs The open-back design leaks out a lot of sound, but wearing them you won't care because of that stunning audio. Drivers 90mm Planar Magnetic

90mm Planar Magnetic Frequency range 10Hz - 50,000Hz

10Hz - 50,000Hz Weight 250g $399.00 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like

Planar magnetic drivers

Open-back, expansive soundscapes

Great for games and music

The best audiophile headphones are operate on the open-back principle. That makes for a less fatiguing experience and delivers the best sound as it’s not bouncing around inside a closed ear-cup creating strange reverberations. It also means you get broad, expansive soundscapes perfect for open-world gaming.

And the use of planar magnetic drivers means that soundscape is rendered with the most detailed, most accurate audio around. And Audeze has nailed PM drivers for gaming, with the closed-back Mobius, and the LCD-1 headphones take that stunning audio further with this classic open-back design.

Read the full Audeze LCD-1 review.

great for 3d audio

Audeze Mobius

Audeze Mobius specs The planar magnetic drivers, not the 3D audio and head tracking, are what makes the Mobius a great headset. Drivers 100mm planar magnetic

100mm planar magnetic Frequency range 10Hz - 50,000Hz

10Hz - 50,000Hz Weight350g $399.00 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like

Planar magnetic drivers

Crisp, detailed, rich audio

Versatile connectivity options

The Mobius makes fantastic use of the detailed planar magnetic drivers to produce game audio that is up there with anything on the market today. Forget the dubious 3D audio and head tracking gimmicks, the actual aural experience is what makes these cans great.

Audeze latest headset is a worthy replacement for the excellent, though sadly departed Oppo PM3 headphones from our list. And, despite the high price, are actually pretty good value for planar magnetic headphones.

Read our full Audeze Mobius review.

great for audiophiles on a budget

1More Triple Driver Over-Ear Headphones

1More specs The boring name belies the quality audio those triple driver cans are able to deliver. Drivers 40mm triple driver

40mm triple driver Frequency range 20Hz - 40,000Hz

20Hz - 40,000Hz Weight293g $147.93 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What we like

Decent frequncy range

Triple driver delivers great separation

Good value

The combination of 40mm graphene driver, the ceramic tweeter, and the bass reflector, means you get a seriously warm, rich, and detailed aural experience. They may not have the same broad frequency range of the other two selections here, but the 1More headphones are reasonably priced for such audiophile-esque cans.

There’s no distortion, even when things are getting very ‘splodey in Battlefield V, thanks to the separated drivers. And that leads to an impressive level of tonal separation too, where they’re tuned to avoid any sound muddying the others.

Read our full 1More Triple Driver Over-Ear Headphones review.

HyperX has been topping the gaming headset charts for years now. Before the mighty Cloud Alpha came the original Cloud Pro cans, both headsets offering better quality gaming audio than the competition for often less cash. They’re worthy winners and it’s going to have to be something special for another manufacturer to knock them off the top.

But it’s a different matter in the wireless headset space. The SteelSeries Arctis Pro might be rather pricey, but it offers great sound as well as an unsurpassed feature set. The Razer Thresher Ultimate comes close, but can’t quite top the SteelSeries set.

Thanks to Corsair, however, you don’t have to spend a huge amount to get great-sounding gaming audio. The HS50 headset is a fantastic option if you can’t stretch to the price of the HyperX Cloud Alpha. And now we’re seeing Asus vying for that territory with its own comfy build. Though if you do have the money, and a penchant for high-resolution audio, then you’d do well to find a set of headphones with the detail of the Focal Utopias.