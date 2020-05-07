What is the best gaming mouse in 2020? Rodents for every gamer…

Picking the best gaming mouse is a more difficult task today than it was a decade ago. The playing field has been somewhat levelled thanks to improvements in sensor and wireless technology, and there are more competing products than ever. But it’s still possible to make the right choice if you know what it is that you want from a gaming mouse, whether that’s the sensor precision needed to hit those sick Valorant flick-shots, or a heap of programmable buttons for all your World of Warcraft macros.

So we’ve tested the best to give you the definitive answer as to whether you should be spending your hard-earned cash on the best Razer mouse, Logitech mouse, or Corsair mouse. But don’t forget, there are also some pretty darned tasty SteelSeries mice out there, and even Roccat gets a mention on our list, too. Plenty to choose from.

There are many options, and nailing down exactly what you want can be tricky. As ever it’s a delicate balancing act of finding the right mix of features and design. You have to juggle comfort, ergonomics, performance, reliability, specs, and always aesthetics. Figure out which of these attributes are most important to you, and then take a dive into the comparisons below.

However much you like your gamer aesthetic, you could have a mouse which looks like Vader’s own codpiece (we’re looking at you, Mr. Sidewinder) but if it can’t deliver the goods in-game then it’s not at all effective. We’ve tested a wide variety of rodents and have finally narrowed down our favourite gaming mice in a selection of categories, as well as the overall best gaming mouse to buy right now.

Here are the best gaming mice:

LOGITECH G pro Wireless

The best gaming mouse is the Logitech G Pro Wireless.

Yes, the best gaming mouse is also a wireless mouse. Bringing together featherweight ergonomics, a high-performance sensor, and flawless wireless connectivity, the Logitech G Wireless Pro has risen swiftly to the top of our best gaming mice charts. Plus, it’s ambidextrous.

The Wireless Pro is equipped with interchangeable switches and a DPI switch hidden on the underside of the mouse to avoid accidental button presses. And when it comes to gaming prowess, the mouse offers the best performance we’ve experienced in-game. As long as you’re okay spending $150 on a mouse, the Logitech Wireless Pro can’t be beaten.

Logitech’s wireless connectivity is flawless, too. Both reliable and consistent, the days of wireless lagging behind their wired counterparts are long gone. And if you need convincing, just take a look at some of the best esports players on the planet and you’ll notice they prefer the fluid motion of a wireless mouse over a wired alternative. If it’s good enough for the pros, then it’s probably just fine for the regular gamer.

What we like…

Wireless

Great battery life

Ambidextrous

Lightweight

Logitech G Pro Wireless specs Sensor Optical Max DPI 16,000 Buttons 4-8 Weight 80g

Read the PCGamesN Logitech G Pro Wireless review for our full verdict and score.

Corsair Harpoon RGB

The best budget gaming mouse is the Corsair Harpoon RGB.

The Corsair Harpoon RGB is a great value gaming mouse. The 6,000 DPI optical sensor at its heart is a Pixart 3320, offering the 1:1 tracking we’ve come to love their latest sensors for, but without the extreme sensitivity that makes them perfect for high-res displays. It’s also incredibly lightweight and will fly across your desktop. Great for 1080p gaming, not so much for 4K. It’s also mighty comfortable as long as you’re using palm grip – not so much for claw grip.

What we like…

Great value

High quality

Solid all-round sensor

Corsair Harpoon RGB specs Sensor Optical Max DPI 6,000 Buttons 6 Weight 85g

CORSAIR HARPOON RGB WIRELESS

The best budget wireless gaming mouse is the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless.

The Corsair Harpoon Wireless sure packs a punch for only 50 bucks. Few wireless devices offer such a balanced and impressive blend of performance and value, and the Corsair brand sure nets you a few added benefits, too – including some of the best software in the game and trusted quality assurance.

It’s hard to believe that for less than the price of some of the wired, mid-tier rodents on this list you can net yourself wireless chops. Not only that but great wireless performance thanks to Corsair’s Slipstream tech. If you’re hoping to ditch wires and keep to a budget, the Harpoon RGB Wireless is the mouse for you.

With smooth, lag-free performance powered by Corsair’s Slipstream wireless technology, the Harpoon offers more than enough speed and responsiveness for most gamers. Not only that but it offers 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, great battery life for on-the-go gaming, and features a handy 2.4GHz dongle slot on its underbelly so you don’t misplace it on your travels.

What we like…

Wireless

Lengthy battery life

Cheap

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless specs Sensor Optical Max DPI 10,000 Buttons 6 Weight 99g

Read the PCGamesN Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless review for our full verdict and score.

Logitech G903

The best left-handed gaming mouse is the Logitech G903.

The G903 was the outright best gaming mouse to buy until Logitech stepped its game up with the Wireless Pro. Nevertheless, the G903 is a magnificently versatile gaming mouse that manages to be pretty much all things to all people. It’s only the slightest of updates to the brilliant G900 Chaos Spectrum, but with compatibility for our favourite bit of wireless tech, the Logitech G PowerPlay, which means it can keep its battery charged wirelessly simply by using it on the PowerPlay gaming surface.

It’s rocking an ambidextrous design, with only a slight compromise in comfort for either left or right-handed users, and its ergonomic layout is equally adept at catering for either claw or palm grip gamers. The G903 can also be used either as a wired or wireless gaming mouse, and we’ve detected no compromise in performance should you decide to game without the cable.

What we like…

Wireless

Supports Logitech G PowerPlay

Ambidextrous

Logitech G903 specs Sensor Optical Max DPI 12,000 Buttons 11 Weight 107g

Read the PCGamesN Logitech G903 review for our full verdict and score.

CORSAIR M65 RGB Elite

The best custom weight gaming mouse is the Corsair M65 RGB Elite.

With a price tag equal to the great M65 Pro before it, there’s little reason not to pick up the new and improved Elite instead. The glide pads make sure it doesn’t feel sluggish, and removable weights on the underside mean you can bring the overall weight down to 97g if it’s bothering you. The sturdy construction and braided cable gives the M65 Elite a feeling of quality, even if it’s something of an acquired taste.

It’s not quite our pick for the top mouse of all time, but it’s cheaper than many of our other favourites. It’s functional, comfy, and has that quality stamp of approval we’ve come to expect from Corsair, and while it may not be revolutionary, there’s a lot to like about about the M65 Elite.

What we like…

Solid optical sensor

Sturdy construction

Removable weights

Read the PCGamesN Corsair M65 Elite review for our full verdict and score.

Razer Mamba Tournament Edition

The best laser gaming mouse is the Razer Mamba Tournament Edition.

There are some people who prefer laser sensors in their mice and the Philips sensor in the Mamba is still an excellent option. With the hardware acceleration you might think they’re crazy, but laser sensors care not for the surface they skim across so can be a more versatile option if you’re travelling around sans mat.

The Mamba is also an incredibly comfortable gaming mouse, with a relatively light touch too. It doesn’t glide across your desktop quite as well as the Logitech options, but it’s still a great gaming mouse in its own right.

What we like…

Light

Versatile

Comfortable

Razer Naga Trinity

The best MMO gaming mouse is the Razer Naga Trinity.

Razer’s Naga has long been synonymous with many-buttoned MMO mice, but, if we’re being honest, they were incredibly annoying to use for any other game type. All those extra buttons, arrayed in a grid of 12 around your thumb, were constantly responsible for errant thumb strikes, either adding extra digits and modifiers into your essays, emails, or instant messages, or activating some weird feature you didn’t know existed in other games.

But the Naga Trinity has removed that problem, while still retaining the ability to use the classic 12-button grid for your favourite MMO or MOBA. The special sauce is a magnetic attachment mechanism that allows you to remove the whole side panel of the mouse without doing anything more than levering it off. It’s completely hot-swappable so you can add or remove any of the three interchangeable panels at will without having to dig into the settings or unplug it. There’s the 12-button panel, a seven-button version arranged in a wheel, and a simple two-button design for basic use.

What we like…

Versatile

Interchangeable layout

Comfortable

Read the PCGamesN Razer Naga Trinity review for our full verdict and score.

Roccat Nyth

The best customisable gaming mouse is the Roccat Nyth.

The many-buttoned Roccat Nyth was our previous pick as the best MMO mouse around, and it still makes for a great configurable option. The Philips laser sensor is impressively accurate and the different optional grips make it a versatile gaming mouse, if a little too chunky.

The biggest tick in the pro column for the Nyth is the way it arranges its extra thumb buttons. You can have as few as three extra buttons or as many as 12 and any combination in between.

What we like…

Configurable layout

Plenty of button options

Well-built

Picking a gaming mouse is a similar experience to picking out a real-life rodent. You need one that fits your lifestyle, is suited to your space, and is laser or optical to best suit your needs. Okay, I admit, it’s actually nothing like picking a real-life mouse, but it can depend massively on what genre of games you play, whether you are right-handed or devil-handed, and how you hold your mouse.

So it’s hard to pick one to be all and end all mouse that’s unrivalled in every aspect. The Logitech Wireless Pro is our best all-rounder, and is as close to that ultimate mouse as we’ve found so far, but that doesn’t rule out any other mouse on the list.

With its hot-swappable design, the Razer Naga Trinity is unsurpassed for MMO gamers, and its thumb configuration is easily swapped out for gaming in just about any other genre, too. The Corsair Harpoon, too, is a fantastic all-terrain mouse that gives up some of the flash for simple and effective functionality on a budget.