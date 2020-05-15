Best gaming PC builds 2020

Building the best gaming PC really isn’t much more than lego for adults – honestly, it’s that easy once you know what you’re doing. And building one yourself means not only do you get complete control over which parts you want, but you also get to be a part of the process from start to finish and have that rush of satisfaction and victory after you plug the final power supply cable in. It should also save you a fair chunk of money over buying a pre-built PC.

Part of the beauty of putting together your own gaming rig is that you can choose each of the individual components yourself, whether that’s based on pricing or manufacturer preference. That’s because building the best gaming PC is a very personal thing. Some people might not raise a sculpted eyebrow at spending four grand on a gaming PC, while most of us would still struggle to scrape together $1,000 for a prospective build.

But all are welcome in the world of PC gaming, and there are brilliant gaming rigs you can create no matter whether you’re an oligarch or ruthlessly raiding every piggy bank you’ve ever owned to be able to afford a new machine.

We’ve split our builds up into two tiers, to give you an idea of what’s possible, and we’ve also added our pick of the best monitors and peripherals around right now.

Here are the best gaming PC builds:

Ryzen 5 3600 / Radeon RX 5600 XT build

The best gaming PC is this Ryzen 5 3600 / Radeon RX 5600 XT build.

Product $ £ CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3600 $163 £161 CPU cooler Wraith Stealth included with CPU Motherboard Asus Prime B450M-A $100 £74 Memory 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX (2x 8GB) $76 £68 Primary storage 512GB Addlink S70 SSD $76 £79 Secondary storage 1TB WD Blue hard drive $45 £33 Graphics card AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT $280 £270 PSU 550W EVGA SuperNOVA GA $110 £120 Chassis Corsair Carbide 100R ~$55 £50 $905 £855

This build is about as well-rounded of a gaming PC as you can get for under $1,000. It’ll have you breezing through the most graphically demanding game titles like The Witcher 3 at 1080p and even at 1440p in some titles, and is also a dab hand at productivity tasks, too.

Starting with the most important components, the CPU, graphics card, and memory offer incredible value for the money. The six-core AMD Ryzen 5 3600 is our current pick for the best gaming CPU, thanks to its fantastic price and great balance of single-core and multi-core performance. We call the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT the best mid-range graphics card because it’s a sub-$300 card that offers performance close to the AMD RX 5700 and fairly even with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 for a lower price. The 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 RAM kit offers up to 3,200MHz in frequency, which goes extremely well with the memory speed-dependent Ryzen processor, and 16GB is more than enough RAM to play any modern title.

The Addlink S70 1TB SSD is, we reckon, the best SSD for gaming, and this quality extends down into the PCIe 3.0 Addlink S70 512GB model, a super speedy SSD that’s made from quality components all for a stunningly low cost. Combine this with the 1TB Western Digital Blue hard drive and you have more storage than you’ll know what to do with. Slap all of these components onto the small, socket AM4, forwards- and backwards-compatible Asus Prime B450M-A motherboard, and you have one of the best price-to-performance builds money can buy.

The other components are chosen to give as reliable of a desktop experience as possible for the lowest price, without sacrificing quality. The reliable and efficient 550W EVGA SuperNOVA GA PSU gives more than enough juice to power this build, and it’s also modular which should make cable management that much easier. And speaking of cable management, the Corsair Carbide 100R is a no-frills chassis that doesn’t sacrifice on either room for cable management or build quality.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 $199.00 $159.98 View View AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT $279.99 View View Asus Prime B450M-A $77.99 View View Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4 $79.99 $67.99 View View Addlink S70 512GB SSD $76.44 View View WD Blue 1TB hard drive $109.99 $32.98 View View EVGA SuperNOVA 550 GA $109.99 View View Corsair Carbide 100R $65.99 $62.74 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Best high-end gaming PC

Product $ £ CPU AMD Ryzen 3950X $750 £700 CPU cooler Corsair H115i Pro $136 £125 Motherboard MSI MEG X570 ACE $330 £300 Memory 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB (2x 16GB) $165 £158 Primary storage 2TB Corsair MP600 Force Series $410 £430 Graphics card Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti $1,100 £990 PSU 1KW EVGA SuperNOVA T2 $308 £210 Chassis Corsair Graphite 780T $187 £178 OS Windows 10 Home 64bit $27 £20 $3,413 £3,111

CPU – AMD Ryzen 3950X

Cores: 16 | Threads: 32

If you’re going big with your gaming rig, while looking for some computational power for your other hobbies, it’s got to be the top Ryzen.

$749.00 $689.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

CPU cooler – Corsair H115i Pro

Size: 280mm | Fans: 2x PM 140mm MagLev

Liquid-cooling looks great with a bespoke loop, but they’re a pain to install and tweak after the fact. A quality all-in-one like this Corsair will still see you right and deliver great chip-chilling too.

$240.73 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Motherboard – MSI MEG X570 ACE

Chipset: X570 | Socket: AM4

The top-end AMD chipset will allow you to squeeze every last drop of performance out of your 16-core CPU, while also delivering PCIe 4.0 compatibility for speedy storage.

$369.99 $324.92 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Memory – 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB

Kit: 2x 16GB | Speed: 3,200MHz

You absolutely have to have decent memory to fill out your high-end Ryzen rig or you’ll miss out on the performance of AMD’s high-end CPU proposition. And you ought to do it with RGB sticks too, obvs.

$294.99 $139.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

SSD – 2TB Corsair MP600 Force Series

Socket: PCIe Gen4 | Memory: TLC

Taking advantage of the X570, the only platform to support PCIe 4.0, the Corsair MP600 is a mighty quick SSD, and with 2TB of space you’ll have storage enough for most of your needs.

$449.99 $379.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Graphics card – Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti

GPU – TU102 | Cores: 4,352

If you really wanted to push it you could grab the Titan RTX for more than twice the price, but it’s only going to deliver a little extra performance for all that extra cash.

$1,427.88 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Power supply – EVGA SuperNOVA P2

Capacity: 1KW | Modular: Yes

A 1KW PSU is probably still overkill for this setup, but this over-specced unit gives you a lot of headroom and a slight boost to efficiency too.

$349.22 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Chassis – Corsair Graphite 780T

Window: Yes | Support: ATX

The old 780T is years old now, but still one of the most beautiful, large-scale, PC chassis around. And in white it has that Portal sentry turret aesthetic too.

$200.97 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

OS – Windows 10 Pro 64

Price: $27 | £20

Unless you want to sacrifice half your Steam library to the vagaries of Linux support, you’re going to need an OS. You can purchase license keys very cheaply, however.

Total: $3,413 | £3,111

And the rest…

So those are our picks for the best components to fill out your PC, but then you need to decide whether you’re going to need to make a change to the rest of your gaming gear too. If you want to change monitor, or your choice of peripherals, these are what we’d have sitting on our desktops.

Monitor – Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ

Size: 27-inch | Res: 1440p

This Asus screen is packing in the best gaming panel I’ve ever seen, and it’s calibrated beautifully out-of-the-box too. Don’t let the TUF branding fool you, this screen delivers an exceptional experience.

$429.00 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Monitor – Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB

Size: 43-inch | Res: 4K

If you’re going 4K, then you might as well go big. In fact, to get the most out of a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution it really needs to be writ large.

$849.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Keyboard – Corsair K70

Type: Mech switch

Corsair’s brilliant K70 design is still my absolute favourite gaming keyboard of all time. There are lots of different options of K70, but the basic design has yet to be bettered.

$159.99 $133.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Mouse – Logitech G Wireless Pro

Sensor: Optical

Logitech has once more created a rodent that can happily be described as the best gaming mouse ever made. It just keeps doing it…

$114.95 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Headset – HyperX Cloud Alpha

Freq. range: 13Hz – 27kHz

Kingston has improved upon the brilliant original Cloud design in almost every way, and still retained the relatively reasonable price tag too. Quite simply the best overall gaming headset there is.