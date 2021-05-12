Best mouse pad for gaming in 2021

If you’ve got your hands on the best gaming mouse, its super-accurate sensor, high DPI, and slippery PTFE feet are nothing without a quality surface to move it on. Sure, your rodent can track without a dedicated mat underneath it, but movement won’t be smooth and it could cost you the round, which is why purchasing the best gaming mouse pad is just as important as picking the best gaming headset.

It doesn’t have to be a boring buy, either, with plenty of sizes to choose from, RGB lighting that syncs with other hardware in your setup, unique designs on the surface, different materials that affect how quickly your mouse glides, and even ones that wirelessly charge your rodent so you never have to plug it in again.

We’ve got an option for you no matter your budget or brand, from SteelSeries to Logitech to Razer. Whether you’re going for our favourite low-cost mat, or an RGB-clad mouse pad that costs more than a budget gaming mouse, we’ll make sure you get a great swiping experience.

Here are the best gaming mouse pads:

SteelSeries QcK

The best gaming mouse pad is the SteelSeries QcK.

SteelSeries’ mat is the best all-rounder. It looks smart, it won’t tear apart after a few intense multiplayer sessions, and it pairs well with rodents of any price. SteelSeries uses a special micro-woven cloth for the ultimate smoothness and accuracy with both optical and laser sensors. The rubber anti-slip base means it’ll keep its position on the best gaming desk, no matter how heavy-handed you are on your mouse.

It’s available in multiple sizes and colours too, including limited editions on the SteelSeries store, which is perfect for tailoring your setup towards high or low DPIs. While you could go for cheaper mats, SteelSeries mouse pads are popular because their build quality stands the test of time, meaning this model should last you for years to come.

SteelSeries QcK $14.99

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma

The best RGB mouse pad is the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma.

If you want to add a bit of flair to your gaming setup, the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma puts 16.8 million colours on the table with RGB lighting around the edges. Better yet, the lighting syncs seamlessly if you’re already rocking Razer’s best gaming keyboard.

The Goliathus also uses an anti-slip rubber base to prevent any movement during hard and fast swipes, as well as a built-in cable stay to stop any snag with wired mice.

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma $59.99 $49.99

Amazon Basics Gaming Mouse Pad

The best cheap mouse pad is the Amazon Basics Gaming Mouse Pad.

This Amazon-branded surface is a no-frills option, perfect if you’re going for a budget mouse such as the Nacon GM-180 and you don’t want to spend more on a mat than the clicker itself. It’s available in both small, mini, XXL, and extended sizes, depending on your preference.

As a bonus, it’s machine washable, making it the ideal model if you’re a clumsy eater or spill your drink.

Amazon Basics Gaming Mouse Pad $7.53

Jialong Gaming Mouse Pad

The best large mouse pad is the Jialong Gaming Mouse Pad

Jialong’s extra large mouse mat is great for adding some extra style to your setup, stretching a world map across your desk – at least you’ll have something to stare at even when matchmaking is taking its sweet time.

As an extended mouse pad, it’s unlikely to shift with the best gaming keyboard sitting on top of it, but a tire-tread style rubber underside also helps it stay in position on your desk. It also boasts strong stitching around the edge, which won’t fall apart after a few encounters with your mouse.

Jialong Gaming Mouse Pad $17.99

Logitech G440

The best hard mouse pad for FPS games is the Logitech G440

Instead of cloth, Logitech’s G440 uses a hard polymer surface, which results in less friction for your clicker to deal with. Since there’s no fabric to fray over time, it should last longer and less resistance means you should hit your shots in CS:GO quicker as your mouse glides across.

Unsurprisingly, Logitech mouse pads are engineered to work best with the optical sensors found inside its own gaming mice, so while it’ll work with any clicker, it’s the perfect match for a Logitech G rodent.

Logitech G440 $26.99

Logitech g Powerplay

The best mouse pad charger is the Logitech G Powerplay

Charging the best wireless gaming mouse doesn’t have to be a chore when there are mouse pads that can now do that for you. Just plug one in and you’ll never have to manage cables again – at least with your rodent, anyway. Logitech’s Powerplay mat is still the gold standard, as it charges no matter where your mouse is placed and ships with both cloth and hard G440 pads in the box. The only caveat is that you need to own one of Logitech’s Lightspeed-compatible wireless devices for it to work.

The Corsair MM1000 is a close second because of its sheer compatibility, charging any Qi-enabled wireless device – including the best smartphones – but since only one corner of the mat wirelessly charges and you have to remember to pop your mouse there at the end of your gaming session, it doesn’t exactly solve the main issue of forgetting to charge your device.

Logitech G Powerplay $119.99

GAMING MOUSE PAD BUYERS GUIDE

There are some considerations to make when choosing the right mouse pad for your setup. The first depends on how much desk space you have and how much you move your mouse when aiming or navigating your operating system. If you run a high DPI for most things and simply flick your wrist, you’ll be fine with just about any option, while those of you that move your arm will want to avoid smaller mouse pads. Extended surfaces such as the Jialong mouse pad, Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma, or a desk-length SteelSeries Qck are better in these instances.

If you want the most responsive mouse pad, Logitech’s G440 is a great option because there’s less friction on a hard plastic surface, allowing fastest movements. Amazon’s own-brand pad is a great alternative if you’re on a budget and want to stick with cloth, costing next to nothing while keeping the high build quality akin to the other mouse pads on this list.

