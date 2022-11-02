Best mouse pad for gaming in 2022

The best mouse pad for gaming might feel like an optional extra, but if you’ve already splashed out on a reliable rodent, it’s definitely worth the investmemt. After all, a professional runner can wear the sportiest shoes possible, but a bumpy road will still trip them up.

While a decent mat isn’t going to transform a bargain bin peripheral into the best gaming mouse, it’ll help everything feel a little smoother, especially if you regularly delve into the best FPS games. Even the term ‘gaming mouse pad’ may feel a little gimmicky, but trust us when we say they offer a big difference compared to your bog standard bit of cloth.

To help you pair your mouse with an exceptional mat, we’ve compiled a list of the best gaming mouse pads, including mats by Razer, Logitech, SteelSeries, and even Amazon Basics.

Here are the best gaming mouse pads:

1. Best mouse pad for gaming

The best gaming mouse pad is the SteelSeries QcK

Expect to pay from $15 USD / £7.99 GBP

SteelSeries QcK Surface material Cloth Base material Silicon rubber Sizes S, M, L, XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL Colours Black, various limited editions

Pros

Mouse glides smoothly

Affordable

Gorgeous limited editions in the US

Cons

Edges can fray quickly

SteelSeries’ mat is the best all-rounder. It looks smart, it won’t tear apart after a few intense multiplayer sessions, and it pairs well with rodents of any price. SteelSeries uses a special micro-woven cloth for the ultimate smoothness and accuracy with both optical and laser sensors. The rubber anti-slip base means it’ll keep its position on the best gaming desk, no matter how heavy-handed you are on your mouse.

It’s available in multiple sizes and colours too, including limited editions on the SteelSeries store, which is perfect for tailoring your setup towards high or low DPIs. While you could go for cheaper mats, SteelSeries mouse pads are popular because their build quality stands the test of time, so this one should last you for years to come.

2. Best RGB mouse pad

The best RGB mouse pad is the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma

Expect to pay from $39.99 USD / £29.99 GBP

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Surface material Cloth Base material Silicon rubber Sizes Standard, Extended, 3XL Colours Black, Mercury, Quartz

Pros

RGB lighting

Synapse software is easy to use

Cons

Larger mats get expensive

RGB means an extra wire on your desk

If you want to add a bit of flair to your gaming setup, the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma puts 16.8 million colours on the table with RGB lighting around the edges. Better yet, the lighting syncs seamlessly if you’re already rocking Razer’s best gaming keyboard.

The Goliathus also uses an anti-slip rubber base to prevent any movement during hard and fast swipes, as well as a built-in cable stay to stop any snag with wired mice.

3. Best cheap mouse pad

The best cheap mouse pad is the Amazon Basics Gaming Mouse Pad

Expect to pay from $5.81 USD / £8.44 GBP

Amazon Basics Gaming Mouse Pad Surface material Cloth Base material Silicon rubber Sizes Mini, Standard, Extended, XXL Colours Black

Pros

Affordable, even at larger sizes

Good for general use

Machine washable

Cons

Not built for gaming

Very thin

Logo is prominently visible

This Amazon-branded surface is a no-frills option, perfect if you’re going for a budget mouse such as the Nacon GM-180 and you don’t want to spend more on a mat than the clicker itself. It’s available in small, mini, XXL, and extended sizes, depending on your preference.

As a bonus, it’s machine washable, making it the ideal model if you’re a clumsy eater or spill your drink. Naturally, we’d still suggest checking out how to clean a mouse pad, but we won’t judge you for taking the easy route with this cheap and cheerful pad.

4. Best large mouse pad

The best large mouse pad is the Jialong Gaming Mouse Pad

Expect to pay around $14 USD / £34 GBP

Jialong Gaming Mouse Pad Surface material Cloth Base material Silicon rubber Sizes XXL Colours Black, 16 other prints

Pros

Some wonderful designs

Covers a lot of your desk

Cons

Only comes in one size

Only one design option

The Jialong gaming mouse pad is an extended desk mat option with a practical flair, as it features a sprawling world map. Sure, the busy geographical design won’t be for everyone, but if you’re looking for something to gaze at during matchmaking, it might be the rectangle for you.

As an extended desk mat, it’s unlikely to shift with the best gaming keyboard sitting on top of it, but a tire-tread style rubber underside also helps it stay in position on your desk. It also boasts strong stitching around the edge, meaning it won’t fall apart after a few encounters with your mouse.

5. Best hard mouse pad

The best hard mouse pad is the Logitech G440

Expect to pay $27 USD / £24.99 GBP.

Logitech G440 Surface material Polymer Base material Silicon rubber Sizes Medium Colours Black

Pros

Great for FPS games

Cons

Only comes in one size

The surface can peel after a year

Instead of cloth, Logitech’s G440 uses a hard polymer surface, resulting in less friction for your clicker to deal with. Since there’s no fabric to fray over time, it should last longer, and less resistance means you’ll be able to land shots quicker in the likes of CS:GO.

Logitech says its pads are engineered to work best with its own gaming mouse sensors, like the one within the Logitech G Pro Wireless. However, there’s nothing to stop you from pairing this mat with your clicker of choice, providing it works on hard surfaces.

6. Best mouse pad charger

The best mouse pad charger is the Logitech G Powerplay

Expect to pay $119.99 USD / £109.99 GBP

Logitech G Powerplay Surface material Rubber (without mouse pad) Base material Silicon rubber Sizes Medium Colours Black

Pros

Never run out of battery

Comes with a Logitech G440 mouse pad

Cons

Only works with Logitech Lightspeed mice

Only comes in one size

Charging the best wireless gaming mouse doesn’t have to be a chore when there are mouse pads to do it for you. Just plug one in and you’ll never have to manage cables again – at least with your rodent, anyway. Logitech’s Powerplay mat is still the gold standard, as it charges no matter where your mouse is placed and ships with both cloth and hard G440 pads in the box. The only caveat is that you need to own one of Logitech’s Lightspeed-compatible wireless devices for it to work.

The Corsair MM1000 is a close second because of its sheer compatibility, charging any Qi-enabled wireless device – including the best Android phone – but since only one corner of the mat wirelessly charges and you have to remember to pop your mouse there at the end of your gaming session, it doesn’t exactly solve the main issue of forgetting to charge your device.