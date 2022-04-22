Best Oculus Quest 2 accessories – what’s worth the cash?

The best VR headsets are reaching heights that would have our forefathers losing their minds with befuddlement, and with the right Oculus Quest 2 accessories, you can enhance your VR experience even further to give yourself a real futuristic vibe. Done right, your virtual reality will start to feel like a fantastical actuality.

But which Oculus Quest 2 accessories are worth your cash? How can you be sure you’re not going to set it up, expecting virtual reality, only to find that they’ve delivered ineffectual normality? Should we stop making these rhymes? Don’t worry, we won’t. It’s a matter of personal morality.

Anyway, in all seriousness, we’ve put together a collection of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories, including products from Logitech and Anker. These little extras are designed to help to make the best VR games even more immersive, give you greater levels of comfort, and keep your favourite VR headset safe.

Here are the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories:

Oculus Quest 2 Fit Pack

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carry Case

Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case

PRO VR Gaming Headset for Oculus Quest 2

Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones

Oculus Quest 2 Controller Grip Cover

Anker Charing Dock

Oculus Quest 2 VR Gun

Deadeye VR DriVR

Oculus Quest 2 Fit Pack

This is the best Oculus Quest 2 fit pack is the Quest 2 Fit Pack.

Do you find that your VR headset is a little too big for your head? When a headset doesn’t fit right, it can be incredibly distracting and ruin your gaming experience. That’s why many gamers choose to invest in the Oculus Quest 2 Fit Pack, which helps you to get just the right fit for your head.

This pack includes multiple facial interfaces made to accommodate wider and narrower face structures. They include light blockers, so you won’t be disturbed by outside sources of light, and they are made of a durable silicone that makes them really easy to clean, too. Beyond improving your immersion, it’s just going to be a lot more comfortable for you to be wearing a well-fitting headset.

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carry Case

This is the best Oculus Quest 2 strap is the Quest 2 Elite Strap.

With the right strap, you can make your headset more stable and more ergonomic. When you get one that also includes a rechargeable battery and a carry case, then, gosh, you’re golden. A delicious selection of cherries to sit atop the Oculus Quest 2 cake.

This strap creates a flexible brace for your head, giving you an extra level of support while playing, therefore reducing any potential strain to your back or your neck. Meanwhile, the rechargeable battery means that you will be able to enjoy extended gameplay sessions, and the carry case makes it easy for you to share the experience with friends and family. It should be a key part of any VR gamer’s kit.

Oculus Quest 2 Carry Case

The best Oculus Quest 2 case is the Quest 2 Carrying Case.

Though the previous entry on this list comes with a carry case, this is a great option for anybody who wants to get a carry case on its own. It’s a little cheaper, but still gives you a reliable way to keep your Oculus Quest 2 safe while you’re on the move.

It uses contoured foam inner moulding holds that absorb rattles and bumps, helping to keep your VR headset free from wear and tear while it’s in transit. Meanwhile, it has a soft hand strap that will feel comfortable in your hand and be easy for you to carry around.

LOGITECH PRO VR Headset for Oculus Quest 2

The best Oculus Quest 2 headset is the Logitech PRO VR Headset.

This is a headset to wear over your Oculus Quest 2. A headset over a headset. If that sounds silly to you, you better stop wearing shoes over your socks, you dingbat. The PRO VR comes from Logitech, a business that is well known for making some of the best gaming headsets around, so it’s an excellent choice for anybody who wants to enhance the audio aspect of the virtual reality experience.

This headset was designed specifically for use with the Oculus Quest 2, and its over-ear design provides a 50mm driver that delivers a high quality soundscape, further helping to immerse you in the enchanting worlds of VR gaming. It also includes a microphone which will help to make communication with your teammates much easier, making it a particularly appealing option for fans of multiplayer games.

Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones

The best Oculus Quest 2 earphones are the Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones.

Another audio-enhancement option from Logitech here, but this one is a little more affordable than the VR PRO headset. The G333 Gaming Earphones have a number of colour schemes available, and despite being a smaller package, can still deliver on those enticing soundscapes with two dynamic 0.24 inch drivers.

If you don’t like the weight of a big set of headphones sitting on your head, these tiny little earphones weigh a mere 19 grams. They’re lightweight and they’re convenient, especially because they’re compatible with a range of devices, so once you’re done with your Oculus Quest 2, maybe you’ll use them for a bit of console gaming, or streaming, or however else you choose to spend your time.

Oculus Quest 2 Controller Grip Cover

The best Oculus Quest 2 controller grip is the KIWI Controller Grip Cover.

We’ve focused a lot on the Oculus Quest 2 headset itself in this article, but here’s an accessory for the controller. The controller grip cover keeps the touch controllers extra safe while playing games and helps you to avoid scratching and soiling. The texture of the protective shell also makes it easier for you to grip the controller, reducing the risk of accidental droppage.

It’s really easy to get it set up too. You just use a couple of securing grommets and then your controllers are protected. Considering the amount of wear that a controller endures just through regular use, it would certainly be wise to add these covers for additional longevity.

Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2

This is the best Oculus Quest 2 dock is the Anker Charging Dock.

Do you find that your fun is sometimes brought to an abrupt end when your Oculus Quest 2 suddenly finds its battery life coming to an end? Well, with the Anker Charging Dock, you can just leave it on there when you’re not playing and it will always be full of juice when you next come to use it.

What makes this an even more appealing purchase, is that it comes packaged with a couple of rechargeable batteries. Just pop ’em in, pop it on the dock and you’ll significantly cut down the amount of Oculus Quest 2 battery life stress in your life.

Oculus Quest 2 VR Gun

The best Oculus Quest 2 VR Gun is the VR Gun Stock.

If you enjoy a good VR shoot ’em up, you’ll get a lot more enjoyment out of it if you can use an actual VR gun, rather than the standard Oculus Quest 2 controller. These games are all about the immersion, and you’ll feel that sense of immersion much more profoundly if you’re holding something gun shaped in your hand.

They’re really simple to use too, you just need to slot your existing controller into it, and then you’re ready to go.

DeadEye VR DriVR

The best Oculus Quest 2 golf accessory is the Deadeye VR DriVR.

Not a fan of shooters? Prefer the peace, tranquillity, and strategy of a good golf game? In that case, this golf accessory might be for you. With this, you can transform your Oculus Quest 2 into a golf club.

Made with a real iron core to give it a realistic weight, this will make it feel like you’re genuinely out there on the golf course… without actually having to go there. Very handy for budding golfers who don’t live anywhere near a course.

