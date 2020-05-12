The best game controllers for PC 2020 – pads, sticks, and wheels

People are now starting to come around to the idea that PC controllers sometimes are preferable to a keyboard and mouse – and for good reason. From your more simple and wallet-friendly analogue joystick controllers to the latest and greatest flight control replicas, the best game controllers for PC have a lot to offer for many different genres. Whether it’s for flight sims like Microsoft’s Flight Simulator or the latest Hot Wheels for adult- *cough* I mean racing game, a decent game controller can sometimes give you just the edge you need.

Yes, whether it’s a great wired or wireless pad, an official or third-party device, having a well-built, comfortable controller can really make the difference to your game. So it’s important you make the right choice.

We’ve checked out the official Microsoft Xbox One and Elite pads, as well as the excellent Sony DualShock controller. But the likes of Scuf and Razer are all making decent alternatives if you’re looking to peacock with a funky design or just want a host of different buttons at your thumbs’ disposal. But the biggest gamepad decision is about whether you favour the Xbox’s offset thumbstick design or the symmetrical PlayStation layout. There are die-hard fans in either camp, but for our money the offset design gives you the best balance between control and easy access to the buttons.

There are specific controllers for other game genres too. A flight or space-based sim really demands a quality flightstick, especially one with a separate throttle for those BSG Viper-esque dogfights. And if you’re a dedicated racer then a steering wheel, with good force-feedback, can shave valuable seconds off your in-game lap times. And may even save your life… No, really.

Here are the best PC controllers:

Microsoft Xbox One Wireless controller

The best PC controller is the Microsoft Xbox One Wireless.

The latest wireless Xbox One pad is sublime. For my money it’s the best PC controller you can buy right now. There may be a growing rank of PC gamers lining up behind Sony’s DualShock 4 as the go-to gamepad, but the ever-so-slightly redesigned Xbox One pad’s got it all.

The overall layout has barely changed from the very first Xbox One controllers, but considering how well conceived and solidly-built they were that’s no bad thing. The balance of the pad in the paw is excellent and curved grip’s comfortable and well machined. The Xbox One wireless controller is a beautifully, ergonomically designed piece of peripheral hardware and it’s tough to see how it’s going to be bettered. For now it’s absolutely the best PC controller out there.

What we like

3.5mm jack

Great offset layout

Bluetooth support

Fanatec Clubsport specs Connection Wireless/micro USB Power 2x AA batteries Buttons 17 Layout Xbox

great for the thumbsticks

Sony DualShock 4 controller

PC support for the PlayStation’s DualShock 4 pad is growing, both from gamers and from a technological point of view. Valve has updated Steam to allow full configuration of the DS4 in the same way you can mess with the (frankly rubbish, yes it is… yes it is) Steam controller. That doesn’t, however, mean all Steam games will support it equally though.

I still prefer the Xbox pad’s offset layout, and those trigger buttons are horrible, but the actual analogue sticks themselves are hands down the best around. If only we could get an Xbox pad with the DS4’s sticks. Time to get modding…

What we like

Analogue stick supremacy

3.5mm jack

Bluetooth support

Sony DualShock 4 specs Connection Wired/wireless Power Li-ion Buttons 19 Layout PlayStation

Nintendo Switch Pro controller

The best alternative PC controller is the Nintendo Switch Pro.

The Nintendo Switch Pro has been made specifically for the diminutive console, but has been given its own Steam profile and can be connected to your gaming PC with either a wireless Bluetooth connection or, if you want to get configured in Steam, via a USB-C cable.

And it’s a quality pad too, feeling solid and reassuringly robust in the hand. The thumbsticks feel good and the buttons satisfying. It’s also got an unprecedented 40-hour battery life via Bluetooth too. Unfortunately it does suffer for being designed for the Switch because it lacks proper analogue triggers, something that’s important for a growing number of games, and is absolutely vital in any arcade racer that isn’t Mario Kart.

What we like

Fantastic battery life

Incredibly well-built

USB-C and Bluetooth

Nintendo Switch Pro specs Connection Bluetooth/USB-C Power Li-ion Buttons 18 Layout Xbox

Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2

The best high-end controller for PC is the Xbox One Elite Series 2.

I mean, yeah, spending this much on a joypad might seem pretty crazy, but the Elite Series 2 is one seriously beautiful controller. Almost everything about it has been designed to just scream ‘QUALITY!’ in your face. It’s an evolution over the previous version rather than a revolution, but it’s got everything we loved about the original Elite, plus everything the competition has added to their high-end pads to try and compete.

It’s beautifully built, impressively responsive, and ultra versatile too. But I’m still not 100% sure that it’s worth that hefty a price premium over the standard Xbox One controller, which is why the Elite Series 2 isn’t down as our absolute, must-have, best PC controller in this test. It’s the pad you might aspire to, especially if you’ve ever had one in your hands, but it’s most definitely a luxury rather than a necessity.

What we like

All the paddles

Built-in battery

High build quality

Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 specs Connection Wireless/micro USB Power Li-ion Buttons 21 Layout Xbox

Nacon Revolution Unlimited

The best hybrid PC controller is the Nacon Revolution Unlimited.

Many companies have tried to match the quality of Microsoft’s Xbox One Elite controller, but very few have managed to nail its mix of serious build quality and ultra customisation. But Nacon’s pad succeeds in both and also manages to mix both the excellent PlayStation thumbsticks and touchpad with the Xbox asymmetrical layout.

The only issue is the software. It refuses to connect unless you’re wired in and some of it’s wordless iconry is borderline impenetrable. But there are a whole host of customisation options buried in there if you really want to go deep.

What we like

Great build quality

Asymmetrical layout

Excellent thumbsticks

Nacon Revolution Unlimited specs Connection Wired/wireless Power Li-Polymer 1300mAh Buttons 21 Layout Xbox

Scuf Gaming Impact

The best paddle controller for PC is the Scuf Gaming Impact.

Scuf Gaming does a whole host of serious gaming controllers, in both Xbox One and Playstation 4 trim. That means it will connect either via the Microsoft wireless dongle or Bluetooth. But you do also get a whole bunch of paddle switches on both the Impact and the Infinity 1 controllers. They’re solid, and require quite a bit of force to actuate, but that means you won’t end up hitting them by accident. And they also come in designer threads too. Shiny.

But they’re also the most expensive pads we’ve checked out so far. The Golden Dragon version especially – and you really are paying over $200 for the privilege of sweating over some fake dragon scales. The fancy colours and the paddles switches are the only things which mark these controllers out from the competition. But if you want to peacock with your pad, then Scuf will have you covered.

What we like

Paddle-palooza

Customisable

Best of Xbox and PlayStation

Scuf Gaming Impact specs Connection Bluetooth/micro USB Power Li-ion Buttons 22 Layout PlayStation

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition Chroma

The best RGB PC controller is the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition Chroma.

The Cult of Razer… from its Texas compound… has obviously taken one look at the Xbox One Elite controller and said, we can do better than that.

It can’t. It’s added in some extra microswitched buttons to the Wolverine, some adjustable hair-triggers, dropped in a pair of pseudo paddle switches on the underside of the pad and kept it otherwise very clean. It’s a fantastic pad, but can’t quite hold a candle to the Elite.

What we like

Clicky as heck

RGB!

Plenty of added functionality

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition Chroma specs Connection Wired Power USB Buttons 20 Layout Xbox

EasySMX Wireless

The best cheap PC controller is the EasySMX Wireless.

The EasySMX Wireless is proof positive you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a well-built PC gaming controller. Sure, it’s losing some of the finesse of the other, more expensive pads, and is more aping the original Xbox 360 controller than the modern Xbox One version, but it’s got a decent battery life and the wireless connection is solid.

It’s also an absolute bargain, even if the triggers maybe don’t feel quite as accomplised as you might want them to be. But it’s still a solid, reliable controller that doesn’t cost the earth, and you can’t really ask a lot more than that. A genuinely great budget controller for PC.

What we like

Cheap

Wireless

Solid layout

EasySMX Wireless specs Connection Wireless 2.4GHz Power 2x AA batteries Buttons 17 Layout Xbox

Thrustmaster Warthog

The best flight stick is the Thrustmaster Warthog.

Thrustmaster’s Warthog flightstick is a replica of the controllers in the classic A-10 Tankbuster, seemingly hewn from the same military-grade materials, and probably only slightly cheaper than a second-hand plane. Yes, the Warthog is frighteningly expensive, but if you’re already looking to pick up a dedicated flight-sim joystick then you’ve probably got pretty niche tastes – and this is the best way to satisfy them.

The Warthog has been around for a while now, but I’ve still seen no other flightstick come close to the feeling I get when using it. It’s a lot of money, but still manages to feel worth it when you’re hurtling through an asteroid belt, flipping on a pirate, and reducing their ship to tiny bits of melty scrap. That said, I’m still keen to see what Logitech does with the Saitek brand in the future, then we could see some real flightstick-y competition.

What we like

Satisfying clicky switches

Chunky (it’s a good thing)

Fantastic throttle action

Thrustmaster Warthog specs HOTAS Programmable buttons 22 Hat switches 4x 8-way, 2x 4-way Z-axis rotation

Fanatec Clubsport

The best PC steering wheel is the Fanatec Clubsport.

Sooo, yeah… the Fanatec Clubsport setup is the price of a powerful gaming PC, but it is also the stuff of gaming peripheral dreams. NSFW dreams. I mean, this is serious tech pr0n stuff right here, and it’s all down to just how beautifully designed, created, and finished the Clubsport kit is. If you don’t go for one of the pre-configured bundles you’ll have to create your own, picking and choosing from a very long list of goodies.

The main wheel base is the same across the board, but then you can fit different steering wheels, gearshifts, and pedals to the mix. And they’re all built out of solid lumps of metal and precision engineered components. The Fanatec system has hands-down the best force feedback system I’ve ever used, even down to feedback from the pedals, too. I would question why anyone at all would even consider plugging this stunning bit of hyper-expensive kit into an Xbox One, but for the well-off racing nut the Fanatec Clubsport system has me running out of superlatives.

What we like

Incredible force feedback

Modular

Precision engineered

Fanatec Clubsport specs Rotation 900° Buttons 17 Pedals 3 Adjustable pedals

Best PC controllers comparison

Here’s our handy video guide on all the differences between the best PC controllers.

PC controller buying guide

So there you have it. Microsoft’s Elite Controller is the very pinnacle of PC controller goodness. But, if you have a little cash to spend the standard Microsoft Xbox One Wireless controller can’t be otherwise beat. With sublime design and well-machined construction raring to go, Microsoft has the best PC controller top two on lock down.

But that doesn’t completely disqualify some of the tough competition. Personal preference can’t be cast aside, and no doubt some of you out there prefer the parallel thumbstick design of the Dualshock 4. We’re also well-aware of a vocal dozen or so gamers who even pick the Steam controller as their weapon of choice.

“It just takes some time to get used to,” or so they say – with misplaced confidence, might I add. They’re obviously wrong and are mostly trying to justify their purchase, and the hours they’ve put into ‘perfecting’ their profiles. Those people are often best avoided…

And for the budget-conscious of you on the lookout for the best cheap PC controller, it doesn’t get much better than the Easy SMX wireless. While it may not have the flashy lights of the Razer peripherals or the functionality of the Elite, you just can’t beat the solid construction and simple plug and play functionality that the Easy SMX offers up for just a little dosh.