Best standing desk in 2022

The idea of a standing desk might feel like a novelty, but it could improve your experience working from home or at an office. Sure, it’s hard to imagine playing FPS games on your feet, but getting up from your gaming chair comes with ergonomic health benefits that are sure to make time spent on your surface more enjoyable.

There are a few qualities to watch out for when hunting for the best standing desk, especially if you use your office for work and play. For starters, most options are height adjustable, and many use electric motors to make switching from seat to feet quick and intuitive. Some stand-up surfaces also come with extras like build-in USB sockets, cable management features, cupholders, and even RGB lighting.

Choosing the best gaming desk is one thing, but the unconventional nature of standing solutions may seem complicated. So, to help you grab a perfect seatless surface, we’ve picked out the best standing desk options available right now from brands like FlexiSpot, Ikea, and Eureka.

Here are the best standing desks in 2022:

FlexiSpot EP4

Ikea Trotten

Vivo Desk Converter

Fezibo Dual Motor

Eureka Ergonomic

FlexiSpot EP4

The best standing desk is the FlexiSpot EP4

The FlexiSpot EP4 encapsulates the benefits of standing desks into a contemporary package. Its generous surface space leaves plenty of room for multiple monitors and its whisper-quiet three stage lift system helps make switching up your workspace a seamless experience.

The EP4 standing desk’s advance control panel wields programmable pre-sets, allowing you to store four height preferences. Naturally, this will come in handy if you’re planning on sharing the desk, but it could also help you quickly convert the surface to suit specific activities.

Some of the EP4’s smaller perks, like accessory hooks and USB charging, help this desk rank among the best workstations out there. FlexiSpot has even included anti-collision tech in its design, meaning it’ll automatically reserve if there are any obstacles underneath. In other words, you won’t need to worry about curiosity crushing the cat.

FlexiSpot EP4 specs Mechanism Electric three stage lift Desk width 120cm Desk depth 60cm Height range 71-121cm Maximum weight 100kg

Ikea Trotten

The best budget standing desk is the Ikea Trotten

Ikea is known for fabulous and affordable flat-packed furniture, and the Swedish designer’s Trotten standing desk stays true to those qualities. Unlike many other options, this surface opts for a traditional hand crank style mechanism, meaning you won’t have to plug anything in. Depending on your preferences and available power outlets, this may or may not appeal to you. Yet, there’s something undeniably charming about hand-cranked equipment within a modern office space, and your Fitbit will probably commend you for the extra exercise.

If your office is kitted out with other Ikea bits, it should be easy to pick a Trotten desk that blends in with your existing colour scheme. It’s perhaps worth mentioning that there’s a whole Trotten range of furniture that’s designed to live next to the standing desk, which should help you build up to a more elaborate setup if you’re on a budget.

Ikea Trotten specs Mechanism Manual Desk width 120 Desk depth 70 Height range 72-122cm Maximum weight 50kg

Vivo desk converter

The best standing desk converter is the Vivo Desk Converter

If you’ve already invested in a conventional desk, but you’re eager to change up your working style, you might want to consider the Vivo Desk Converter. While this contraption isn’t a fully-fledged standing desk, it transforms existing surfaces into a stand-up solution, and it could let you dabble with working on your feet before jumping in headfirst.

Despite its compact size, the Vivo Desk Converter provides enough space for the best gaming monitor, and an additional tray should help you clack away on your gaming keyboard from whatever height you occupy. As the converter simply sits on top of your workspace, it’s also easy to pick it up and move to another area, something that’s bound to come in handy if you share your space.

Vivo Desk Converter specs Mechanism Manual Desk width 80cm Desk depth 39.8cm Height range 11-50cm Maximum weight 30kg

Fezibo dual motor

The best corner standing desk is the Fezibo Dual Motor

Most standing desks feature a conventional rectangular surface, but L-shaped options do exist, like the Fezibo Dual Motor. While corner desks are commonly used when space is limited, opting for an angular design means heaps more surface space to pop down your gaming laptop, screen, and any other bits and bobs that’d normally live on your workspace.

This standing corner desk also comes with familiar boons like hooks for hanging your tech bag and gaming headset anti-collision detection (again, your cat will thank you), but there’s something to be said about this particular model’s “Rustic Brown” design. While it won’t be for everyone, it’s striking compared to block colours and other wood grain textures, helping it look like a piece of real wood furniture.

Fezibo Dual Motor specs Mechanism Electric dual motor Desk width 104.9cm Desk depth 50cm Height range 70-120cm Maximum weight 79.8kg

Eureka Ergonomic

The best standing desk for gaming is the Eureka Ergonomic

The Eureka Ergonomic is designed with PC gaming in mind, and there’s more to this standing desk than an aesthetic that’ll match your gaming chair. For starters, its surface is covered with mouse pad material, which should protect it from any erratic movements during intense sessions. Its extra width and supported weight mean you could probably sit your rig on your desk, with plenty of room to spare in terms of gaming mouse and keyboard room.

Of course, you can’t call give products a “gaming” label without arming them with flashy lights, and the Eureka Ergonomic comes clad with RGB strips. The desk also supports various modular extras, like a PC case bracket and gaming keyboard tray, both of which should help budding e-sports players craft an optimal setup.

Eureka Ergonomic specs Mechanism Electric Desk width 158.4cm Desk depth 70cm Height range 70-120cm Maximum weight 149kg

What are the benefits of a standing desk?

Sitting for long periods of time isn’t great for your health, and the shift towards working from home means less time spent on your feet. Working at a standing desk could help improve your posture, while a study by the British Medical Journal suggests that it could boost productivity and reduce fatigue.

Can I use a standing desk for gaming?

You can use a standing desk for gaming, but you might want to optimise your setup for longer sessions. Since PC gaming normally involves more movement, you’ll potentially feel more strain than someone using a raised surface for conventional use. Using an anti-fatigue mat can help maintain comfort as you go about your gaming business, especially if you’ve got your feet planted on a hard surface.

How long should you stand at a standing desk?

According to the University of Waterloo, you should switch between sitting and standing while you work. Research suggests it’s best to spend one hour on your feet for every three hours on a seat, as this will help prevent back pain while standing for extended periods.

