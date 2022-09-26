Best Steam Deck dock – top USB-C hub devices

The best Steam Deck dock might still be in the works given that Valve has hit a snag with the official device. Fortunately, there are plenty of capable USB-C hubs already available so you can plug your device into your gaming monitor much like you would with a Nintendo Switch.

Whether you’re looking to create a Steam Deck TV experience or you require a dinky desktop replacement, the best Steam Deck dock could transform how you use the portable device. Arming the handheld with a keyboard and mouse essentially enables it to fill in as an entry-level gaming PC, and connecting it to an external monitor allows its 1080p abilities to flourish.

There’s a variety of Steam Deck compatible docks on the market, but it’s important to pick one that best suits the device. Some options out there are designed with best gaming laptops in mind, meaning they won’t necessarily deliver power to the handheld or include support for its 45W charger. Most don’t include the stand, either, leaving your Steam Deck lying on your gaming desk face up rather than propped up and pointing at you.

So, to help prevent any docking dilemmas, we’ve compiled a list of the best docking stations for the Steam Deck, including options from Anker, Lenovo, and Belkin.

Here are the best Steam Deck docks:

1. Best Steam Deck dock

The best Steam Deck dock is the Jsaux Steam Deck dock

Few Steam Deck docks cradle your baby gaming PC so you can use it as a second screen, which is where Jsaux’s flattering immitation of the official version shines. It might essentially mimic the absent first-party design, but we are quite impressed with the company getting its foot in the door ahead of Valve in our Jsaux Steam Deck dock review – not to mention its fair asking price.

Equipped with HDMI, two USB A ports, and Ethernet, the Jsaux Steam Deck dock makes transforming the handheld into a gaming PC easy. 100W power delivery also means keeping the portable powerhouse charged while providing your gaming keyboard and external SSD with juice.

Pros

Designed with Steam Deck in mind

4K 60fps

100W Power Delivery

Cons

Would benefit from extra USB ports

Questionable Ethernet placement

Jsaux Steam Deck dock USB ports 2 Power Delivery 100W HDMI ports 1 Ethernet Yes

The Jsaux Steam Deck dock isn’t currently available on Amazon UK.

2. best cheap Steam Deck dock

The best cheap Steam Deck dock is the Anker USB-C Hub

Anker’s USB-C Hub is cheap, but it holds up against even the best Steam Deck docks on the market. This option crams two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot into a wallet-sized device, and it even includes Power Delivery 3.0 support.

Valve hasn’t revealed its Steam Deck dock price yet, but it’ll likely cost more than Anker’s compact alternative. That said, its dongle-esque design might bother enthusiasts that prioritise desk cable management, especially since its short USB-C cables makes it harder to tuck away out of sight.

Pros

Three USB ports

100W power delivery

Cons

Design hinders cable management

No Ethernet

Anker USB C Hub specs USB ports 3 Power Delivery 100W HDMI ports 1 Ethernet No

3. best versatile Steam Deck dock

The best versatile Steam Deck dock is the Belkin USB-C Hub

Belkin’s USB-C Hub is clearly built with laptops in mind, but its wedge-shaped design could cater to Steam Deck desk setups. Placing the chonky handheld on the dock’s rubberised surface simulates the look of an official product while somewhat concealing any connected cables.

Speaking of connectivity, Belkin’s angular dock features packs an impressive array of ports, including three USB-A connections, HDMI, Displayport 1.2, and support for both MicroSD and full-sized SD cards. Admittedly, if you’re just looking to enjoy some Steam Deck games at your desk, this hub is overkill, but it could still help you squeeze every drop of functionality out of your new handheld PC.

Pros

An expansive array of ports

Angled surface

Cons

Chonky design takes up desk space

4K HDMI output capped at 30Hz

Belkin USB C Hub specs USB ports 3 Power Delivery 100W HDMI ports 1 Ethernet Yes

4. best Steam Deck dock for travel

The best Steam Deck dock for travel is the Anker USB C Hub Adapter

Anker’s USB-C Hub Adapter blurs the line between dongle and dock, as its compact size doesn’t completely compromise its functionality. Despite taking up as much room as a chocolate bar, it boasts three USB 3.0 ports paired with HDMI and Ethernet, providing you with everything you need to use the Steam Deck with other devices.

Anker’s dinky dongle even features Power Delivery, so you won’t have to rely on the Steam Deck’s built-in battery.

Pros

Extremely compacted

Includes three USB ports

Cons

Power delivery capped at 65W

Inputs not on one side (looks messy)

Anker USB C hub adapter specs USB ports 3 Power Delivery 65W HDMI ports 1 Ethernet Yes

5. Invzi Docking Station

The best discrete Steam Deck dock is the Invzi Docking Station

Docking stations usually sit proudly on top of your workspace, and they traditionally cradle your connected device. However, the Invzi Docking Station deliberately stays away from your desk setup by plugging straight into a wall power socket. Aesthetically, this hub looks almost like a big phone charger, but it’s actually equipped with HDMI, Ethernet, and three power delivery USB C ports.

Invzi’s Steam Deck compatible dock plug thing only comes with one USB A port, so you’ll need to use an additional hub if you want to hook up your keyboard and mouse. While this would usually hamper desk cable management, the fact that this device is effectively a wall plug means you can confine it to the realm under your desk, something that should prevent any spaghetti monsters from reaching your surface.

Pros

Conceals cables away from desk

Extra USB-C power delivery ports

Cons

Need to be plugged into an outlet

Expensive