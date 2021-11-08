Best VPN deals in 2021 – save with Black Friday

Are you using a VPN? If not, is that because you’re wary of the costs associated with a subscription? Well, if so, now is the right time to get one. With Black Friday inching closer every day, more and more VPN deals are popping up from several of the most well-known providers.

Using a VPN will grant you tonnes of neat benefits while using the internet. Not only do they make your internet connection more secure (which is valuable, but not exactly fun), they can also give you access to the region-exclusive features of various online services, and free you up from service provider induced bandwidth restrictions. It’s nice to have two people streaming in the same house where both of them get to enjoy HD picture quality.

For your convenience, we’ve gathered together six of the best VPN deals for you to enjoy this Black Friday. Every service is slightly different, so we’ve given a small overview of what each provider can give you, along with the details of the discounts they’re currently providing.

The best Black Friday VPN deals are:

VyprVPN

Owned by Switzerland-based Golden Frog, VyprVPN is a great choice for your internet security. With a kill switch and over 300,000 IP addresses from over 70 server locations, this is a great all-round VPN service that’s well worth a look.

If you sign up to VyperVPN today, not only will you get an incredible 85% off its three-year plan, but you’ll also get an incredible 12 months for free too. It also has a 30-day money back guarantee for you to lean back on as a safety net, just in case it doesn’t live up to your expectations.

VyprVPN three-year plan VyprVPN three-year plan VyprVPN $12.06 per month $1.81 per month Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Surfshark

Surfshark is another provider that cover an unlimited number of devices. It can provide a speed of 2x10gpbs per server and could be an ideal choice for anyone looking to protect the internet security of a household full of people who all like to use different online services at the same time.

Right now, Surfshark is offering a two-year plan for just $2.21 a month, with an extra three months for free thrown in to sweeten the deal. As with the others, it also offers its users a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you more than enough time to decide whether or not this service is right for you.

Surfshark VPN 2-year plan Surfshark VPN two-year plan Surfshark $14.65 per month $2.49 per month Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Cyberghost

With over 7,400 servers around the world to use through its service, including servers specifically dedicated to streaming, this is a broader selection than many other VPNs provide. It allows for up to seven simultaneous connections using its VPN, which will be more than enough for some households.

If you sign up for Cyberghost today, you’ll get an enormous 86% off its two-year plan, which brings the cost down to just $2.17 a month, with three free months thrown in as an extra bonus. Cyberghost has decided to do one better than the standard 30 money-back guarantee, instead giving you 45 days to decide whether or not this service is for you.

Cyberghost VPN two-year plan Cyberghost VPN two-year plan Cyberghost $15.50 per month $2.17 per month Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

NordVPN

Nord is one of the most well-known and highly respected brands in the world. It has the proud distinction of officially providing the fastest VPN service currently available. With split-tunneling support, you can browse the internet locally in one window, while streaming via an international IP in another window. And with a kill switch in place, there’s no risk of your data being exposed, even for a second.

If you sign up to NordVPN today you can get a whopping 68% off its two-year plan. This costs $89 in total, which when broken down is just $3.71 a month. It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee which gives you plenty of wiggle room if you want to take it for a spin before making any big commitments.

NordVPN two-year plan NordVPN two-year plan NordVPN $11.60 per month $3.71 per month Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

IPVanish

Based in America, IPVanish is another very well-known and respected VPN provider. With split-tunneling features, you can set different apps to access the internet via different servers and its kill switch ensures that you are protected 100% of the time, even if the VPN goes down.

IPVanish is now offering a generous 64% off its two-year plan. This works out as $3.96 a month and with a 30-day money-back guarantee, you’ll have enough time to make sure that it’s the right fit for you before making any commitments.

IPVanish VPN two-year plan IPVanish VPN two-year plan IPVanish $10.99 per month $3.96 per month Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

For more great discounts, check out our Black Friday hub. And don’t forget to check out our guide on the best free VPN services if you’re unable to afford any kind of subscription at this time.

Why do I need a VPN?

Everything you do online is recorded, from search histories to shopping habits and even instant messages. Using this data, companies can create a pretty comprehensive profile of who you are and then use that information to give you targeted ads designed to make you buy products (in a best-case scenario) or to manipulate your political voting habits (in a worst-case scenario). A VPN can help to keep all of your personal data private so that they can’t do this, while also giving you access to region exclusive online content and providing a number of other benefits.

What is a kill switch?

If your VPN service goes down, even for a second, your internet access will also drop to ensure that your privacy is maintained at all times. This will mean that your data is kept safe 100% of the time that your VPN is on.

What is a split tunneling VPN?

Instead of an all-or-nothing connection, split tunneling is a feature that lets you pick and choose which apps your VPN applies to: such as letting your browser access an international Netflix library while keeping your game exempt, instead routing the latter through your ISP to keep your ping low.

Split tunneling is also particularly handy in making sure you can still access WiFi connected devices when your VPN is on. When you connect to a VPN, you adopt one of its many IP addresses, which can sever your connection to local gadgets. Cherry picking what routes through a VPN means you can both keep your connection protected for sensitive tasks, but still use your home printer, NAS storage, or control your RGB lights.

Are VPNs safe?

Yes, VPNs are completely safe to use. In fact, using them makes you much safer online than you would be without one, as they make it much harder for malicious parties to steal your personal information.