The best Windows 10 VPN in 2022

Since you’re reading this article, we take it you want to know which is the best Windows 10 VPN for PC. It’s a good question, considering the just how many of them there are to choose from, and how many benefits (from improved connection speeds, to additional levels of privacy) they can offer.

If you were to ask us, the best Windows 10 VPN for PC would be ExpressVPN, and we’ve got an overview of why we think it’s so good below. However, we recognise that this won’t necessarily be the most appropriate choice for everyone, so we’ve also picked out four other providers, all of whom have unique strengths that make them well worth your consideration.

For your browsing convenience, not only have we clearly sign-posted what we think each of these VPN services is best for, but we’ve put together easily digestible tables which gives you an overview of each of these services at a glance. We’re just nice like that.

The best Windows 10 VPNs for PC are as follows:

1. The best Windows 10 VPN

As we already indicated, ExpressVPN is our choice for the best Windows 10 VPN. So what makes this service so great? Well, where to begin? First of all, there’s the fact that it has over 3,000 servers in more than 94 countries, then there’s the fact that it works with most streaming services. Additionally, it uses its own, private encrypted IP for each server, for an extra level of privacy, and if you want to use it for some apps and not others, it has split-tunnelling functionality available.

The only snag is that ExpressVPN is a little more expensive than some of the other VPN providers, so it might be beyond your budget. If you can just about afford it and want to be sure that it’s worth it before investing, you may be pleased to hear that it has a 30-day money-back guarantee, which should be plenty of time to get a feel for it.

ExpressVPN features Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

2. The best cheap VPN for Windows 10

While ExpressVPN may be one of the most expensive VPN options, we thought we’d follow with a cheap VPN recommendation – although it depends on how you look at it. Ivacy VPN can be extremely cost-effective if you’re happy to make a big payment up-front. We partnered with this provider so that we could bring you a deal that gets you five years’ worth of VPN protection for what works out as just $1 a month – that’s a year’s worth of privacy protection for the cost of four cups of coffee a year.

This lower price does not mean lower quality, either. One of the things that makes Ivacy so impressive is the fact it uses military-grade 256-bit encryption that will keep all of your sensitive internet data as private as possible. It also allows you to use up to ten simultaneous connections, and even has servers in over 100 countries. If you’re a Windows user who’s concerned about their privacy online and who only has a small bit of room in their budget each month, this would be an excellent choice.

Ivacy VPN features Locations 5,700+ servers in over 100 countries Services unblocked BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix Free trial No – $0.99 seven day trial instead Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

3. The best VPN for streaming on Windows 10

If you use your PC to watch a lot of TV, then we recommend that you use CyberGhost. Not only is it compatible with all of the major streaming services, but it also boasts an impressive 7,400+ servers in more than 91 countries, so it’s very much the best VPN for streaming. No matter where you roam, you’ll almost certainly be able to use CyberGhost so that you can access the content libraries of your native region.

Want to take it for a spin first? Well, CyberGhost gives you a 24-hour free trial, which could give you a good opportunity to check its functionality with your favourite streaming platform. Even after that, if you do sign up, it offers an impressive 45-day money-back guarantee, giving you more than enough time to decide whether or not this is worth your money.

CyberGhost features Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

4. The fastest VPN for Windows 10

NordVPN is the fastest VPN for Windows 10. Well, the fastest good VPN that we know of, at very least. We’re sure that you’ve heard of this provider before, and part of the reason that NordVPN has become so popular is that it is genuinely a fantastic option – with connection speeds of 65.79Mbit/s, many customers find that it speeds up their internet, because it stops your internet service provider from artificially slowing it down when you use a lot of bandwidth.

In addition to its fantastic speeds, NordVPN also has 5,308 servers across 60 countries, which is a respectable number. However, it does only allow up to five simultaneous connections, and it can also be a little more expensive than other VPN providers, so swings and roundabouts. If you have a need for speed, though, than NordVPN is the way to go.

NordVPN features Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

5. The best free VPN for Windows 10

Last but not least, we wanted to throw a bone to the community of people who don’t have any room in their budget at all, but who still want to protect their privacy on the internet. We recommend AtlasVPN as the best free VPN for Windows 10.

Of course, a free service isn’t going to be quite as good as a paid one. If you go for AtlasVPN’s free plan, you’ll find that it’s a little slower than paid services, it doesn’t have a huge selection of servers, and you’re limited to 10GB of data a month… but, hey, this will be just fine for a lot of users.

Atlas VPN features Locations 750 servers in 37 locations Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length Free version available Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support No

We hope that this has been a useful point of reference for any Windows users who are keen to get their hands on a reliable VPN service. In order to put this list together, we carefully studied the benefits of different VPN services and weighed them against their weaknesses, and the needs of different internet users. It is our belief that ExpressVPN is the best choice, but we acknowledge that some of the other providers will be better suited to some readers.

