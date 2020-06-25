Beyond a Steel Sky release date window announced, hits Steam in July

Beyond a Steel Sky, sequel to the two-and-a-half-decades-old Beneath a Steel Sky, has now got a release date window. The action-adventure game’s original launch was set for sometime in “late 2019”, and on our home platform as well as iOS, but now developer Revolution Software has announced it’ll be heading to Apple Arcade on June 26, followed by a PC, Mac, and Linux release at some point in July.

The news comes via a press release (via Gematsu), in which the dev unveils a brand-new Apple Arcade launch trailer for the long-awaited game. In it, we see protagonist, Robert Foster, head into the bright and buzzing, futuristic Union City, on the trail of an abducted child who he’s vowed to bring home safe and sound.

As the indie game’s Steam page reflects, the game is “an adventure set within a dynamic world, populated by wilful characters driven by motivations that the player can subvert. In combination with a unique hacking tool, multiple solutions to puzzles emerge from player choices.” You’ll have to unravel “dark conspiracies”, solve tricky and “intelligent” puzzles, and best a scary baddie along the way.

Here’s the brand-new trailer to check out:

It appears there isn’t an exact release date to scribble down just yet (the Steam page still says “coming soon”) but it looks like we can expect it to arrive sometime next month.