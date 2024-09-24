Combining the magic of Star Wars, the quirkiness of Hitchiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and the combat style of classic games like Final Fantasy into one incredibly ambitious and engaging RPG is no mean feat, but it looks like Beyond Galaxyland has achieved just that. The new game is finally here, and there’s a lot to love about this epic passion project.

Beyond Galaxyland released on Tuesday September 24, 2024 across PC and consoles. The new game is the brainchild of Sam Enright, who poured his intense love of 1980s sci-fi movies and the best RPGs of the 1990s into this vibrant, old-school release from United Label.

The turn-based adventure game follows Doug and his guinea pig pal, Boom Boom, as they traverse the depths of space in search of a new life on Galaxyland after Earth’s destruction at the hands of a celestial tyrant known as The End. Explore a variety of different planets along the way, solving puzzles and battling unique monsters in the blizzards of Arcos and the jungles of Erros.

There are 25 bosses to take on throughout the game, and the opportunity to capture all kinds of weird and wonderful creatures whose abilities can help you in your quest. The semi-open 2.5D style of Beyond Galaxyland is a loving homage to bygone eras, all underscored by a timeless tale of camaraderie and family-friendly adventure.

In a press release, the game’s creator, Enright, said: “It has been an incredible, personal journey for me over the past six years – and I cannot believe that Doug and Boom Boom’s story is finally out there… I really hope people enjoy this story set across the stars.”

The SVP of Development at United Label, Tom O’Connor, added: “The game stands on the shoulders of giants, and really introduces a fun and compelling experience for players – whether they’re long-time genre fans… or if they’re newcomers looking for a foothold into adventure RPGs.”

You can add Beyond Galaxyland to your collection here, for the price of $14.99 / £12.99. The title comes with a 20% discount for a limited period on PC.

