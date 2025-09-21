Fusing the money-grabbing mayhem of Monopoly with the board-based structure of Mario Party and Fortune Street, Billion Road is a chaotic race to riches against your friends as you aim to become the dominant tycoon in Japan. The bad news is that developer Bandai Namco is preparing to delist Billion Road on Steam, meaning you'll no longer have the chance to buy it. The good news is that you've still got one week to grab it, and it's a whopping 80% off.

The best tycoon games are all about competition, and there's no better way to emphasize that than by bringing other players into the mix. Billion Road does offer the ability for solo play, with a tournament format running for 30 in-game years, but it's as a multiplayer game where it really shines. Get a group of up to four friends together, either locally, online, or via Steam Remote Play, and battle to become the wealthiest magnate of all.

Take it in turns to roll the dice and move around the roads, with various different-colored squares indicating what happens when you land on them. It's not simply buying and selling properties, however, as Billion Road also incorporates a creature-battling element where you'll have to face off against monsters attempting to impede your progress.

There are over 50 of these creatures that you can encounter, along with more than 30 items that can shift matters in your favor. Bring the monsters to your side, and they can help you to make money - but if you aren't watching them closely, you might find they're making bad investments on your behalf. It's frantic, family-friendly fun.

Unfortunately, Bandai Namco confirms that Billion Road will no longer be available for purchase on Steam after Tuesday September 30. If you already own a copy, however, you'll still be able to download and play it as normal, and fortunately Bandai Namco is offering a deep Steam sale discount to give you the chance to grab it cheap while you can.

Billion Road is 80% off until Tuesday September 30, so expect to pay $3.99 / £3.04 for your copy. Get it here before it's no longer available.

