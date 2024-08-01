Despite the relative radio silence on Hollow Knight Silksong, it’s a great time to be a fan of Metroidvania games. From the magnificent Animal Well and Prince of Persia the Lost Crown to the emotional Tales of Kenzera and the stunning Saviorless, we’ve had no shortage of new releases at our fingertips. Joining them is perhaps my most anticipated in a while, the wonderfully vibrant BioGun. Set inside the body of your pet dog, this charming adventure blends Hollow Knight platforming and Axiom Verge-style combat, and it’s just left early access with a special discount to celebrate.

BioGun is one of those perfect ideas for a Metroidvania game, the kind that makes you wish you’d thought of it. With your loyal pup (who, in a masterful twist, you name yourself when the game begins) suffering from the effects of a dangerous canine pandemic known as the Dooper Virus, it’s up to you to take to the front lines. Shrunk down to microscopic size by scientist DocX, you’re injected into your dog’s bloodstream to help research the disease, all while helping their immune system fight off the effects.

The gameplay is a slick blend of that jump-and-dash platforming so beloved in games like Hollow Knight and twin-stick shooting reminiscent of Axiom Verge (and perhaps the original Metroid itself). Basic shots are always available, but your more powerful weapons utilize Atomic Energy, which is also used for healing and can be replenished by attacking enemies or collecting pickups, giving your choice of approach a satisfying sense of risk and reward.

BioGun’s environments comprise the various parts of your pup’s anatomy, and your foes are a range of gloriously menacing cells, germs, viruses, and bacteria. Along the journey, you’ll also meet a range of anthropomorphic associates. ‘Phoebe’ is a pink poodle that’s actually a bio-organic microchip relaying your pup’s vitals, while the ‘White Blood Cells’ are a squadron of enforcer hounds in full combat suits. I was struck by the level of personality present from the get-go when I played BioGun’s early demo, and have been eagerly waiting for it to launch out of early access.

“After four years of dedication and hard work, BioGun is now ready for you to explore,” developer Dapper Dog Digital writes. “We have put our hearts and souls into making the game we wanted to play, as always. We are genuinely in love with what it became, and we hope you’ll fall in love, too. We are thankful for a community that is kind and helpful. You guys were very kind and supportive all the way. Knowing people are waiting for the game to come out is something that means a lot.”

BioGun is out now on Steam. To celebrate the 1.0 launch, you can get it at a 25% discount until Wednesday August 14, meaning you’ll pay just $14.99 / £11.24 right now, or $19.99 / £14.99 if you buy it after that date. If you’re curious to check it out for yourself, just head over to the game’s Steam store page.

