Grab all three BioShock games for a whopping 75% off right now

Would you kindly play the BioShock games? The shooter trilogy is among the most influential set of FPS games around, with their gorgeously built worlds, immersive narratives, and frenetic combat that blends punchy weapons with magical abilities. If you’ve never explored Rapture or Columbia before, you owe it to yourself to check out the BioShock trilogy – and a Steam sale has them so cheap right now that you won’t have to break the bank.

There’s not really much that hasn’t been said about the first BioShock. It’s a tour de force that plunges you into the collapsing underwater city of Rapture. Built by some of the most prominent scientists, engineers, and artists, Rapture was intended as a place where the greatest minds and creators could be free from all restrictions – well, it doesn’t take long to realize just how badly that’s gone.

In next to no time, you’ll be wielding an arsenal of classic weapons against the Splicers who have taken over, supplementing your weaponry with the use of genetic modifications to your own body that allow you to do everything from manipulating nearby electronics to unleashing a swarm of bees on anyone foolish enough to stand in your way.

Even those of you who love BioShock might not have played the second – built by 2K’s Marin studio while the original game’s developer Irrational Games was working on Infinite, it’s long been maligned as the black sheep of the family. I’m here to tell you that you’re missing out.

While I might not quite be part of the contingent that claims it’s the best in the series, BioShock 2 is an incredibly worthy follow-up (and it’s actually on an even bigger discount, at 85%, so you’ve really got no excuse). Its Minerva’s Den DLC, meanwhile, might legitimately be the best standalone story content in the whole series, though that sadly dodges the sale.

BioShock Infinite is a game that has continued to divide audiences over time, but seeing the majesty of Columbia is certainly more than worth the price of entry. The clockwork city in the sky is a stunning setting for a whirlwind adventure with the most satisfying combat in the series, further enhanced by the ability to dynamically alter parts of the battlefield as you fight.

Your companion, Elizabeth, left many stunned back in 2013 with how much she felt like a real person accompanying you, and that effect still holds up pretty well today. She’ll marvel at the environments with just as much wide-eyed wonder as you, sometimes following along and at other times taking the lead on exploration or going off on her own adventures.

Sadly, BioShock Infinite’s Burial At Sea DLC also misses out on the deals, but it’s well worth your time. The expansion transports Booker and Elizabeth to Rapture for a private detective twist on the format that matches up closely to Minerva’s Den as some of the best add-on content for any game.

Here are the deals in the BioShock Steam sale, all of which are available until Wednesday June 14, 2023:

BioShock Remastered is 75% off – expect to pay $4.99 / £3.49.

– expect to pay $4.99 / £3.49. BioShock 2 Remastered is 85% off – expect to pay $2.99 / £2.09.

– expect to pay $2.99 / £2.09. BioShock Infinite is 75% off – expect to pay $7.49 / £4.99.

If the spookier parts of BioShock have you wanting even more, dive into the best horror games for some real scares. Alternatively, look forward to the biggest upcoming games – the next BioShock hasn’t raised its head in a while, but perhaps we’ll see it soon. Our System Shock remake review takes a look at how the game that first inspired BioShock holds up today.