Black Beacon codes October 2025 and how to redeem

What are the new Black Beacon codes? These limited-time rewards let you skip the gacha grind with free premium currency and items. Whether you're a F2P or premium player, redeem codes are the fastest and easiest way to level up characters and wish on banners without spending a cent.

Black Beacon is the latest gacha game to arrive as a HoYoverse competitor, and promotional codes are the best way to get started. Black Beacon redeem codes are released periodically to celebrate major in-game milestones, but they won't be available to claim forever. Here are all the latest active codes and how to redeem them before they expire in Mingzhou's action RPG.

New Black Beacon codes

There are currently no active Black Beacon codes.

Expired codes:

SeektheTruth

Welcome2Babel

TFBB0410

How do I redeem Black Beacon codes?

Before you can redeem Black Beacon codes, you must first complete Chapter 1-4: "Reunion with Ereshan." This unlocks the mailbox system, letting you claim the rewards after you redeem codes.

Here's how to redeem Black Beacon codes:

Launch Black Beacon

Click on the icon in the bottom-left corner

Navigate to 'Settings'

Select the 'Account' tab

Click the icon next to 'CS Code'

Select 'Redemption Code'

Paste the CS Code into the corresponding field

Paste the latest Black Beacon codes into the 'Coupon Code' field

Click the 'Use Coupon' button

Select your server and click 'Use Coupon'

Navigate to your mailbox

Claim your free rewards!

Don't forget to redeem the pre-registration milestone rewards once you access the mailbox for free Orelium, Lost Time Keys, Rune Shards, and Development Chests.

How do I get Black Beacon codes?

You can get more Black Beacon codes by bookmarking this page and checking back regularly. We expect new redeem codes to drop around banner rollovers, version updates, and future livestreams.

The easiest way to redeem codes as soon as they become available is right here on PCGamesN, where we'll keep you updated on all the latest announcements on official social channels like Discord and X/Twitter.

