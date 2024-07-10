I’ve always been a big fan of big battles. As a kid I preferred the arcade-style of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but Battlefield 3 always stunned me with its 64 player matches — seeing so many players blasting a map to pieces was awe-inspiring. Today, Black Desert Online is upping the ante by launching its War of the Roses update, complete with a PvP battle where two team of 300 players fight to claim a castle.

Black Desert Online is a Korean fantasy MMORPG that’s been going since 2015. The new War of the Roses update is designed for high-level players to flex their battle skills in a 600-player fight over a castle. This is the biggest match type in the game’s nine-year history. To win, players have to storm their opponent’s castle and defeat their commander.

A battle this big needs multiple ways to fight it. You can either storm the gates on foot and engage enemy infantry in hand-to-hand combat, or pilot new siege vessels to give your team an edge. You’ll have to find and activate the Spirit’s Altar, but once you do your team will have access to ancient chariots, ancient trolls, and elephants.

This war isn’t for the newbies, though, as players will need a combined AP and DP score of at least 700 to qualify for the battle, meaning only veterans will be eligible. Guilds qualify by winning Node or Conquest War. Players who do participate will get in-game monetary rewards, so even if you don’t win, it’s worth the fight.

The War of the Roses update launched today, Wednesday July 10, and the first global competition of the update will begin Sunday July 14. You can pick up Black Desert Online now for less than a dollar on Steam.

If you want to try and catch up in time for the big fights, you should read our Black Desert Online beginner’s guide to give yourself a headstart. If you’re already strong enough or you’d just rather play something else, there are plenty of other fantasy games you can try.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.