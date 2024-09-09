MMORPGs can be hard to get into. Speaking from my experience with Final Fantasy 14, there’s always so much to do and not enough time to do it. Between a main story, side quests, social activities, raids, gear grinding, and PvP, the prospect of entering a new world is nothing short of daunting. Add an asking price and a required monthly subscription to all that, and it’s even harder to get started. If you’re looking for a new MMO or want to dive into the genre for the first time though, I have an answer for you. Black Desert Online is currently discounted to just $1, and it doesn’t require a subscription to keep playing.

If you’re looking for an MMORPG that pulls on some different cultures to the likes of WoW and FF14, you can’t go wrong with Black Desert Online. The combat is even action-based, so if you’re a fan of Devil May Cry and Bayonetta, you’ll be right at home here. I love the hotbar systems of more traditional MMOs, but you can’t argue with fluid fights.

As of writing, there are 28 classes in BDO, putting FF14’s 21 regular jobs to shame. The newest class, Black Desert Online’s Dosa, is particularly inventive, and lets you summon using a pipe while also attacking with a sword. BDO even has 600-player PvP battles, if you’ve got what it takes.

If you do get sucked in, and you very much might, the Value Pack (an alternative to subscriptions) is a tidy way to boost your play. You get more inventory slots, storage, 30% EXP boosts, and unlimited customization.

The Land of the Morning Light: Seoul update is also dropping on Thursday September 12, with a load of free content. You have some new quests, another map region, and a unique palace management system. This mechanic will help with income, as you can eventually automate trade and item processing, giving you even more to spend.

Pearly Abyss is currently selling Black Desert Online at a 90% discount on Steam, so expect to pay $0.99 / £0.89 until Thursday September 19. You can find the game right here.

If you’re jumping into the MMO as a new player be sure to check out our Black Desert Online beginner’s guide, alongside our list of free MMOs if you’d rather not spend a cent.

