Save 29% on this 4K display before it goes

We’re seeing some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve ever seen, with some record low prices on gaming monitors, too. 4K resolution monitors are great for immersing yourself in the latest graphical masterpieces such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, or consuming the increasing amounts of 4K video content we’re seeing on YouTube, Netflix, and other streaming services.

A quality ultra high definition display is not only great for gaming, but productivity too, with great text clarity, and paying particular dividends in photo editing and graphic design software, letting you view high-resolution images in their full detail with good colour accuracy.

If you’re in the market for a heavily discounted ultra high resolution monitor and you have access to Amazon UK, then you’re in luck, as ths Lightning Deal is one of the best 4K monitor deals you can get your hands on this Black Friday. Just think, you’ll be able to spend all you’ve saved on one of the best graphics cards to truly push those pixels in the latest releases!

Turn your attention to this 27-inch ViewSonic 4K display, currently brought down to £640 from its original £899 price tag – making for a massive 29% (£258) saving. It being a Lightning Deal, however, means there’s an extremely limited countdown on both time and stock, however, so don’t sit with it in your cart for too long.

This IPS panel has brilliant colour accuracy, with a 99% Adobe RGB rating and HDR 10 support making it the perfect choice for photo editing, not just gaming. There’s great ergonomics on hand too, with the stand adjustable for height, tilt, swivel and pivot. You’ve got loads of choices for connectivity – two HDMI ports, a Mini DisplayPort, a DisplayPort, and USB Type-C. Three USB 3.0 ports on the back can act as a USB hub to your PC, too.

This lightning deal ends very soon – have a look before time runs out.