Best Black Friday CPU cooler deals

Looking for some Black Friday CPU cooler deals? Good thermals are essential, whether you’re crafting a top-of-the-line rig or simply trying to get CS:GO running at 60fps. The best gaming CPU will require a great CPU cooler to really wring the best performance from it, and fortunately there are some great options among the best Black Friday deals.

You’ve got two core options when it comes to picking up a new CPU cooler. The traditional path is to go for an air cooler, which uses a whopping metal heatsink and fan to disperse heat from the CPU. They’re still an incredibly efficient and cheap means of cooling your CPU, but some prefer AIO cooling solutions, which run coolant through a closed loop to cool your CPU – easier than a full water-cooling build, but flashier than air cooling. If that sounds good to you then check out our guide to the best AIO cooler.

Speaking of shiny things that go with a PC, there are plenty of peripherals on sale this week, so check out our guides to the best Black Friday gaming headset deals, Black Friday gaming keyboard deals, and Black Friday gaming mouse deals.

New Black Friday CPU cooler deals are being added all the time, so be sure to check back in for the latest and greatest gaming monitors at a discount.

Best Black Friday AIO CPU Cooler Deals

Watercooling a gaming PC might sound overkill for many of you, but when all-in-one options take all the hard work out of it and leave only the frosty benefits, it’s hard to pass up – especially when prices are as low as this. Of course, not everyone can cram a full 360mm radiator into their rig, which is why Cooler Master has cut the cost of all three models of its new MasterLiquid Mirror series to the lowest price they’ve been since they launched exclusively on Amazon in September.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Mirror ARGB $154.99 $110.00 View View Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML280 Mirror ARGB $134.99 $95.00 View View Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240 Mirror ARGB $119.99 $84.99 View View

Simply put, these build upon Cooler Master’s established MasterLiquid series, keeping the superb cooling while fitting an RGB infinity mirror to the CPU block for a sleek finish. While stocks last, the 360mm iteration is currently 29% ($45) less on Amazon US at $110 and 26% (£36) off on Amazon UK at £103.71. The 280mm model brings things down to $95 for a 32% ($45) saving and £89.86, cutting 25% (£30). And finally the 240mm version has been reduced by 29% ($35) in the US and 19% (£19.45) in the UK for a respective $84.99 / £80.45 price tag.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R ARGB $169.99 $127.93 View View Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240R ARGB $129.99 $114.99 View View Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2 $79.99 $63.99 View View Corsair H115i RGB Platinum 280mm $169.99 $99.99 View View Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix 360mm $169.99 $99.99 View View Corsair iCUE H115i RGB Pro XT 280mm $139.99 $119.99 View View Corsair iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT 240mm $139.99 $119.99 View View MSI MAG CORELIQUID 360R RGB $169.99 $119.99 View View MSI MAG CORELIQUID 240R RGB $129.99 $84.99 View View EVGA CLC 240mm $119.99 $79.99 View View ID-COOLING AURAFLOW X 240mm Snow $79.99 View View

Best Black Friday Air CPU Cooler Deals

Although the risk of AIO coolers leaking is much lower than most think, some people simply find comfort in the hum of an air cooler. Provided you’ve got the clearance space for the height of an aftermarket one or you go for a low-profile alternative, you’ll still see the temperature climb ever-lower compared to the stock coolers you sometimes get with your CPU.

Noctua NH-L9x65 $59.99 $49.95 View View Noctua NH-D15S $89.99 $79.90 View View Noctua NH-D9L $62.99 $54.95 View View

Aside from their recognisable brown and beige colour scheme, Noctua are known for leading the pack when it comes to cooling, and during Black Friday you can get some of its premium coolers at a budget price. Over on Amazon US, for example, the low-profile Noctua NH-L9x65 has dropped 17% ($10) to $49.95, while its bigger NH-D15S sits at $79.90 for an 11% ($10) saving. In the UK, the original NH-D15 with two included fans is now £77.13 after shedding 15% (£15).

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition $39.99 $33.99 View View be quiet! Pure Rock Slim $58.00 $31.30 View View Corsair A500 Dual Fan $99.99 $64.99 View View Scythe Mugen 5 Rev.B $54.99 $46.59 View View

Best Black Friday Case Fan Deals

If you’re looking for some savings on the best CPU cooler, you’re more than likely going to want to improve your rig’s general airflow, if not invest in lighting up your gaming PC like a Christmas tree with RGB in time for the holidays.