Save 46% on Razer gamer glasses

We’re constantly staring at computer screens, whether we’re at work or at home playing games. All that artificial light beaming into our retinas can take a toll, but fortunately, ‘gamer glasses’ are here to help. Amazon is offering deals on several pairs of specially made glasses as one of the best Black Friday deals this weekend, so now is a great time to look into picking up a pair.

In the past, gamer glasses have tended to look like other stylized gamer kit – lots of intense angles to go with extreme PC case designs. Now, however, you have quite a few styles to choose from, and all of them offer blue light-blocking eye protection that can cut down on eye strain, fatigue, and even long-term damage to your retinas.

They can help you sleep better, too – our habit of soaking in lots of artificial light in the evening has been shown time and again to disrupt our natural circadian rhythms, so wearing a pair of blue light-blocking glasses can mean more energy during the day – which is definitely a win.

Razer RPG/Onyx gaming glasses by Gunnar $99.00 $52.99 View View Ellipse gaming glasses by Gunnar $69.99 $57.99 View View

In the US, you can save 46% right now on a pair of Razer RPG/Onyx glasses by Gunnar Optiks. Normally $99, they’re marked down to $52.99 as part of the weekend sale. A more traditional looking pair, the Ellipse/Onyx by Gunnar, is 17% off in the US, down to $57.99.

In the UK, save 10% on the Intercept frames, currently £50.15, while KLIM Optics’ blue light blocking glasses are marked down 24% to just £18.98 in one of Amazon’s lightning deals.

