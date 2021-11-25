Save up to 54% on Razer Kraken Ultimate headsets this Black Friday

It’s an intense moment. Your companion has just betrayed you. Things will never be the same again. Who could have seen this coming? Gosh. Here come the tears – here comes… the sun? Great, your next door neighbour is playing iconic Beatles songs on the clarinet again and now the emotional power of The Walking Dead game has been stifled. A game being ruined by outside noises is an experience we’ve all endured at one point or another and it sucks, but a decent gaming headset can help you avoid this problem, and with 54% off the Razer Kraken Ultimate in Amazon’s Black Friday sales, it doesn’t have to cost the earth, either.

Razer is well known for making fantastic headsets and the Razer Kraken Ultimate is a perfect example of what it can do. With a THX 7.1 Surround Sound system and 50mm drivers, you can enjoy high levels of realism in all of your games, allowing you to feel more deeply immersed in the action, be it dramatic shoot-out or emotional cutscene.

This headset is designed with all-day comfort in mind. Oval, cooling-gel infused cushions can help to avoid pressure and heat building up around your ears, even if you’re planning on having a lengthy gaming session, and because it’s wired, there’s no worry about it running out of charge mid-boss.

Do you enjoy playing MMOs like Halo Infinite or New World where communication with your fellow players is crucial? Well, the Razer Kraken Ultimate has a retractable noise cancelling microphone, cutting out all sounds but your voice in order to ensure that you have crystal clear communication with your teammates.

If you’re Christmas shopping for a gamer in your life, then we recommend this headset as an excellent gift idea. The classic black design with RGB detailing goes with practically any set-up, and with an MSRP of $129.99, it makes for a very handsome present indeed (hey, they don’t need to know that you paid less than half price).

Amazon’s Black Friday deals often come and go overnight, so we would advise that you act quickly if you want to buy one. If you want to find more bargains like these, check out our Black Friday headset deals guide.