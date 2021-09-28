Best gaming chair deals before Black Friday

Gaming chairs are arguably one of the most important parts of any gaming desk setup. Sure, finding the best gaming monitor, best gaming keyboard, and best gaming mouse during Black Friday might be more of a PC gaming priority, but ultimately, a reliable seat will help you stay in the game for longer. Of course, while ergonomics are important, there’s no reason why you can’t also be stylish and economical while purchasing a new gaming chair for your caboose.

Unlike traditional seats, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to choosing a gaming chair. From premium materials to fancy features and customisation, ones designed for lengthy gaming sessions are worlds apart from their four-legged ancestors. Naturally, this also means that you’ll need to consider various brands across a range of different price points.

If your current setup is subtle and efficient, you’ll have no trouble finding a chair that screams practicality during Black Friday. However, if you’re a fan of Razer, Corsair, and Logitech products, you’ll also be able to stay faithful to the bold look of your favourite gaming PC brands.

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday, 2021:

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday takes place on November 26, followed by Cyber Monday on November 29. While there will be a bountiful selection of bargains during the holiday, you’ll also be able to grab deals throughout November and in the months leading up to the big event

How to find the best Black Friday deals

You’ll be able to view all the best gaming chair deals on this very page, while our main Black Friday page will feature discounted monitors, keyboards, mice, and even gaming laptops. We’ll also keep you in the loop about any specific savings that deserve a dedicated post.

The best gaming chair deals

Over on Amazon US, Razer’s Iskur Ergonomic Gaming Chair is currently available for $399.99, thanks to a 20% discount. The Iskur is a seat with both style and substance, featuring integrated lumbar support, 4D armrests, and a durable multi-layered synthetic leather exterior. Razer’s premium take on office furniture also comes with its signature green and black aesthetic that’s sure to pair nicely with peripherals, like the Razer Naga Trinity.

If you reside in the UK, Razer’s Iskur chair comes with a comfortable 30% off at £349.99, making it a robust choice for anyone looking to address their current seating situation without breaking the bank.

