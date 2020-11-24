One of the most overlooked ingredients in a top quality setup is a good gaming headset capable of relaying all the crucial audio information you need to read your opponent like a book – or an audiobook, in this case. If you play competitive shooters like Rainbow Six Siege or Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, then you’ll know just how vital great audio is for winning fights – poor sound quality can make it tricky to distinguish sounds like enemy movement or figure out exactly where a shot was fired from.

Fortunately, the best Black Friday deals have you covered, with offers on all the essential peripherals, including some great gaming headset deals. Of course there are also Black Friday gaming keyboard deals, and Black Friday gaming mouse deals in case your headset isn’t the issue.

There are plenty of features to bear in mind for the prospective headset purchaser, from wireless options, closed or open-back designs, on-ear controls, comfort, and microphone quality. What’s that Ron Weasly? You’ll have the lot? Great! In that case, here are the best Black Friday gaming headset deals around.

New Black Friday headset deals are being added all the time, so be sure to check back in for the latest and greatest gaming headsets at a discount.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S (Blue) $129.99 $99.99

HyperX is known for producing some of the best gaming headsets around, and its Cloud Alpha S cans live up to the legacy quite nicely. Alongside the company’s usual comfortable headband and durable aluminium frame, owners can now adjust the bass levels on-the-fly with on-ear controls and enjoy HyperX’s fine-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound.

During Black Friday, you can get 23% ($30) off the blue version on Amazon US, bringing the price down to double digts at $99.99. The Blackout model, which is a fancy way of saying all-black, is currently 28% (£34) cheaper on Amazon UK, too, costing you £85.99.