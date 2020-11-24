Best Black Friday gaming headset deals

Whether you want crisp audio for a competitive advantage or just a solid set of cans for your favourite soundtracks

One of the most overlooked ingredients in a top quality setup is a good gaming headset capable of relaying all the crucial audio information you need to read your opponent like a book – or an audiobook, in this case. If you play competitive shooters like Rainbow Six Siege or Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, then you’ll know just how vital great audio is for winning fights – poor sound quality can make it tricky to distinguish sounds like enemy movement or figure out exactly where a shot was fired from.

Fortunately, the best Black Friday deals have you covered, with offers on all the essential peripherals, including some great gaming headset deals. Of course there are also Black Friday gaming keyboard deals, and Black Friday gaming mouse deals in case your headset isn’t the issue.

There are plenty of features to bear in mind for the prospective headset purchaser, from wireless options, closed or open-back designs, on-ear controls, comfort, and microphone quality. What’s that Ron Weasly? You’ll have the lot? Great! In that case, here are the best Black Friday gaming headset deals around.

New Black Friday headset deals are being added all the time, so be sure to check back in for the latest and greatest gaming headsets at a discount. Given that gaming hardware is no stranger to stock issues this year, it might be an idea to subscribe to Amazon Prime, though, as it’ll help you skip the queues with access to new deals 30 minutes early.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S (Blue)
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$129.99
$99.99
View
View

HyperX is known for producing some of the best gaming headsets around, and its Cloud Alpha S cans live up to the legacy quite nicely. Alongside the company’s usual comfortable headband and durable aluminium frame, owners can now adjust the bass levels on-the-fly with on-ear controls and enjoy HyperX’s fine-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound.

During Black Friday, you can get 23% ($30) off the blue version on Amazon US, bringing the price down to double digts at $99.99. The Blackout model, which is a fancy way of saying all-black, is currently 28% (£34) cheaper on Amazon UK, too, costing you £85.99.

HyperX Cloud II (Red)
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$99.99
$79.00
View
View
HyperX Cloud MIX
Product Image 2
Product Image 2
$199.99
$129.99
View
View
HyperX Cloud Stinger
Product Image 3
Product Image 3
$49.99
$39.99
View
View
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core
Product Image 4
Product Image 4
$39.99
$29.99
View
View
Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB
Product Image 5
Product Image 5
$129.99
$69.99
View
View
Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless
Product Image 6
Product Image 6
$199.99
$149.99
View
View
Razer Kraken
Product Image 7
Product Image 7
$79.99
$49.99
View
View
Razer Kraken X
Product Image 8
Product Image 8
$49.99
$34.99
View
View
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless
Product Image 9
Product Image 9
$280.51
View
View
Corsair HS60 Pro
Product Image 10
Product Image 10
$69.99
$39.99
View
View
Corsair HS60 Haptic
Product Image 11
Product Image 11
$129.99
$99.99
View
View
Thrustmaster T.FLIGHT US AIr Force Edition
Product Image 12
Product Image 12
$99.99
$79.99
View
View
Mpow Air I Wireless
Product Image 13
Product Image 13
$75.99
$71.99
View
View
Sony WH1000XM4/B Noise Cancelling Headphones
Product Image 14
Product Image 14
$349.99
$278.00
View
View
Sony WHCH710N/B Noise Cancelling Headphones
Product Image 15
Product Image 15
$199.99
$88.00
View
View
Plantronics BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Headphones
Product Image 16
Product Image 16
$179.99
$79.99
View
View
Skullcandy Venue Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Product Image 17
Product Image 17
$179.99
$78.31
View
View
Skullcandy S6CPW-M685 Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Product Image 18
Product Image 18
$319.99
$199.99
View
View

Jordan Forward

Deputy editor

Updated:

Jordan prides himself on one thing alone: being better than you at Rainbow Six Siege. Oh, and his job. He joined PCGamesN way back in 2015, and now has a shiny deputy's badge to show for it.

