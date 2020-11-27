Looking for the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals? While high-end gaming laptops were once only attainable by impossibly rich oligarchs, they’re now surprisingly affordable, practical, and comparable to their tall, stout desktop counterparts. You can get gaming laptops capable of cranking out hundreds of frames per second in competitive shooters like CS:GO and Rainbow Six Siege, or even laptops that are up to the task of ray tracing for the latest open-world games.

Of course, you really, really don’t want to end up trying to land AWP shots with a trackpad, so you’re going to want to check out the best Black Friday deals if you want the right peripherals to accompany your new portable gaming powerhouse. Don’t worry, there are plenty of Black Friday gaming mouse deals and Black Friday gaming headset deals to go around.

These being relatively whopping purchases, there are quite a few different features to consider when browsing for the right Black Friday gaming laptop. With the GPU being one of the biggest factors in what your laptop will be able to run, and very few options for upgrading it later down the road, this is probably the main factor. Do you want entry-level, mid-range, or a high-end laptop capable of VR gaming? Of course, you also need to think about size, CPU, RAM, and storage size, as these are all tough – or impossible – to upgrade. Here are the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals around.

New Black Friday laptop deals are being added all the time, so be sure to check back in for the latest and greatest gaming headsets at a discount. Given that gaming hardware is no stranger to stock issues this year, it might be an idea to subscribe to Amazon Prime, though, as it’ll help you skip the queues with access to new deals 30 minutes early.

Razer Blade 15 Base FHD 144Hz w/ GTX 1660 Ti and Intel i7-10750H $1,599.99 $1,299.99

We’ve trawled through the offers and we’re pretty confident you won’t find a better saving than the ludicrous £800 reduction on this Razer Blade Stealth 13. With a 4K Touch display, 16GBs of RAM, a GTX 1650 Ti, and a 10th-gen Intel i7, you should have no problem running most modern games. And if you prefer to game discreetly when you can’t be at your tower then you’d struggle to find a more subtle gaming laptop – this one boasts a sleek black finish, unibody aluminium frame, and a simple design.

Unfortunately, this offer isn’t available to our US pals, but Razer does have a few discounts overseas, too. We’ve picked out this Razer Blade 15, which offers slightly better gaming chops with its GTX 1660 Ti, six-core i7, and 144Hz display. All this at $300 off.