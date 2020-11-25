Best Black Friday gaming monitor deals

One of the most important upgrades for your setup just got cheaper

Looking for the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals? The humble gaming monitor has come a long way in the past few years, and now PC gamers are blessed with all sorts of options, running the gamut from gorgeous IPS panels with sublime colours and viewing angles, to curved displays that fully immerse you in your favourite game worlds.

For the competitively minded among you, you really can’t afford to put off upgrading to one of the best gaming monitors with a high refresh rate. The difference between a 60Hz and 144Hz display is night and day, and you’ll find the smoother picture will help you enter any gunfight in a game like CS:GO or Rainbow Six Siege with confidence. It doesn’t matter how good your PC is if you’re still playing on a display with washed out colours and a refresh rate that can’t keep up with your framerate.

So, while you’ll probably want to browse our best Black Friday deals for gaming keyboard discounts and gaming mouse deals, it’s worth putting a monitor upgrade at the top of your wishlist. Join us as we run through our top picks for the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals going.

New Black Friday gaming monitor deals are being added all the time, so be sure to check back in for the latest and greatest gaming monitors at a discount. Given that gaming hardware is no stranger to stock issues this year, it might be an idea to subscribe to Amazon Prime, though, as it’ll help you skip the queues with access to new deals 30 minutes early.

Check Prices
Asus TUF VG32VQ1B 165Hz WQHD 31.5-inch w/ FreeSync Premium
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$399.00
$359.00
View
View

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Choosing a well-rounded gaming monitor can be difficult, as there are almost always sacrifices to be made. Want more frames? Then that higher refresh rate usually comes at the expense of resolution. Not with the Asus TUF VG32VQ1B. Sure, the name’s a mouthful, but it translates to a 32-inch curved screen, with a high 165Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution.

It stands out among these Black Friday gaming montior deals because of its uncompromising nature, and right now, you can get 10% ($40) off on Amazon US with its $359 price tag. Across the water, the Asus TUF VG32VQ1B is 20% (£80) cheaper, bringing things down to £318.90.

Asus TUF VG27WQ1B 165Hz WQHD 27-inch w/ FreeSync Premium
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$349.00
$329.99
View
View
Acer Predator X34 Curved Ultrawide 120Hz QHD 34-inch w/ G-Sync
Product Image 2
Product Image 2
$999.99
$873.35
View
View
Acer XR342CK Curved Ultrawide 100Hz QHD 34-inch w/ FreeSync
Product Image 3
Product Image 3
$689.99
$629.99
View
View
Samsung CRG5 Curved 250Hz FHD 27-inch w/ FreeSync
Product Image 4
Product Image 4
$399.99
$348.99
View
View
Samsung Odyssey Curved 144Hz QHD 32-inch w/ FreeSync Premium
Product Image 5
Product Image 5
$349.99
$289.99
View
View
Samsung T55 Series Curved 75Hz FHD 32-inch
Product Image 6
Product Image 6
$299.99
$219.99
View
View
BenQ ZOWIE XL2740 240Hz FHD 27-inch w/ FreeSync
Product Image 7
Product Image 7
$599.99
$549.00
View
View
BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P 144Hz FHD 24-inch
Product Image 8
Product Image 8
$289.00
$199.00
View
View
BenQ EX3203R 144Hz WQHD 31.5-inch w/ FreeSync 2
Product Image 9
Product Image 9
$599.99
$449.99
View
View
BenQ EX2780Q 144Hz QHD 27-inch w/ FreeSync Premium
Product Image 10
Product Image 10
$599.99
$449.99
View
View
MSI Optix G32CQ4 Curved 165Hz QHD 32-inch w/ FreeSync
Product Image 11
Product Image 11
$359.99
$309.99
View
View
MSI Optix MAG272CRX Curved 240Hz FHD 27-inch w/ FreeSync
Product Image 12
Product Image 12
$349.99
$319.99
View
View
MSI Optix MAG274R 144Hz FHD 27-inch
Product Image 13
Product Image 13
$279.99
$239.99
View
View
MSI Optix MAG322CQR Curved 165Hz QHD 32-inch w/ FreeSync
Product Image 14
Product Image 14
$429.99
$369.99
View
View
Gigabyte G27QC Curved 165Hz QHD 27-inch w/ FreeSync Premium
Product Image 15
Product Image 15
$319.99
$284.98
View
View
Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q 165Hz QHD 27-inch w/ FreeSync
Product Image 16
Product Image 16
$614.99
$489.99
View
View
ViewSonic ELITE XG350R-C Curved 100Hz QHD 35-inch w/ FreeSync
Product Image 17
Product Image 17
$701.99
View
View
Alienware SW3420DW Curved 120Hz QHD 34-inch w/ G-Sync
Product Image 18
Product Image 18
$1,199.99
$999.99
View
View
Lenovo Legion Y25-25 240Hz FHD 24.5-inch w/ FreeSync Premium
Product Image 19
Product Image 19
$319.99
$239.99
View
View

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Jordan Forward

Deputy editor

Published:

Jordan prides himself on one thing alone: being better than you at Rainbow Six Siege. Oh, and his job. He joined PCGamesN way back in 2015, and now has a shiny deputy's badge to show for it.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games

Promoted

Black Friday deals are seeing gaming hardware prices plummet

Black Friday deals are seeing gaming hardware prices plummet

Black Friday has come early – these are best console gaming deals so far

Black Friday has come early – these are best console gaming deals so far

Amazon leads Black Friday deals with a sizzling Nintendo Switch bundle

Amazon leads Black Friday deals with a sizzling Nintendo Switch bundle

About Powered by Network-N