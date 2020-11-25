Looking for the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals? The humble gaming monitor has come a long way in the past few years, and now PC gamers are blessed with all sorts of options, running the gamut from gorgeous IPS panels with sublime colours and viewing angles, to curved displays that fully immerse you in your favourite game worlds.

For the competitively minded among you, you really can’t afford to put off upgrading to one of the best gaming monitors with a high refresh rate. The difference between a 60Hz and 144Hz display is night and day, and you’ll find the smoother picture will help you enter any gunfight in a game like CS:GO or Rainbow Six Siege with confidence. It doesn’t matter how good your PC is if you’re still playing on a display with washed out colours and a refresh rate that can’t keep up with your framerate.

So, while you’ll probably want to browse our best Black Friday deals for gaming keyboard discounts and gaming mouse deals, it’s worth putting a monitor upgrade at the top of your wishlist. Join us as we run through our top picks for the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals going.

New Black Friday gaming monitor deals are being added all the time, so be sure to check back in for the latest and greatest gaming monitors at a discount. Given that gaming hardware is no stranger to stock issues this year, it might be an idea to subscribe to Amazon Prime, though, as it’ll help you skip the queues with access to new deals 30 minutes early.

Asus TUF VG32VQ1B 165Hz WQHD 31.5-inch w/ FreeSync Premium $399.00 $359.00

Choosing a well-rounded gaming monitor can be difficult, as there are almost always sacrifices to be made. Want more frames? Then that higher refresh rate usually comes at the expense of resolution. Not with the Asus TUF VG32VQ1B. Sure, the name’s a mouthful, but it translates to a 32-inch curved screen, with a high 165Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution.

It stands out among these Black Friday gaming montior deals because of its uncompromising nature, and right now, you can get 10% ($40) off on Amazon US with its $359 price tag. Across the water, the Asus TUF VG32VQ1B is 20% (£80) cheaper, bringing things down to £318.90.