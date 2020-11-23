Best Black Friday gaming mouse deals

Black Friday is here to save you some money on gaming mice

It’s that time of year again, where the prices of gaming gear are laid on the chopping block, the axe is lowered, and we’re left with discounts spilling out into a basket below. The crowd cheers. Gruesome imagery aside, Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade. Our roundup of the best Black Friday deals could see you overhaul almost any part of your setup – from savings on an SSD, reduced RAM, or even a killer new keyboard – but here, we’re taking a look at the best Black Friday gaming mouse deals around.

So, what separates a gaming mouse from your everyday office clicker? After all, you’ve already broken free from the confines of a trackpad, what more could you possibly need? For a start, they can give you the edge in FPS games with better sensors and adjustable DPI, extra buttons when playing the best MMOs, or cut the cord so you don’t get your wires crossed without wireless input lag.

Any other time of year, these features can come at a premium price, but Black Friday has made Razer, Logitech, and SteelSeries gaming mice much more affordable. Stock hasn’t been kind to gaming hardware throughout 2020, however, so don’t sit with one in your cart for too long.

If you’re eyeing up a future deal and are worried that there’s not enough on the shelves to go around, you can get a headstart when you subscribe to Amazon Prime. Members get access to new deals 30 minutes before everyone else, not to mention the Twitch Prime benefits netting you new games, skins, and more.

Razer Naga Trinity
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$99.99
$69.99
View
View

If you’re wanting to get your hands on the best gaming mouse, then look no further than the Razer Naga Trinity. It’s our favourite for MMOs with its 12-button panel, but hot-swappable magnetic plates means you can dress your mouse for any occasion with a six-button layout or even a standard two-button look.

Right now, you can get the three-in-one Razer Naga Trinity for $69.99 on Amazon US, 30% ($30) cheaper thanks to Black Friday. Over on Amazon UK, the same mouse has been reduced by 50% (£50), costing you just £49.99 while stocks last.

If this doesn’t tickle your fancy, then check out these deals:

Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$149.99
$99.99
View
View
Razer DeathAdder v2
Product Image 2
Product Image 2
$69.99
$49.99
View
View
Razer Basilisk v2
Product Image 3
Product Image 3
$79.99
$64.99
View
View
Razer Mamba Elite
Product Image 4
Product Image 4
$89.99
$59.99
View
View
Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless
Product Image 5
Product Image 5
$59.99
$39.99
View
View
ROCCAT Kain 100 AIMO
Product Image 6
Product Image 6
$49.99
$24.99
View
View
ROCCAT Kain 102 AIMO
Product Image 7
Product Image 7
$49.99
$24.99
View
View
ROCCAT Kain 120 AIMO
Product Image 8
Product Image 8
$69.99
$29.99
View
View
ROCCAT Kain 122 AIMO
Product Image 9
Product Image 9
$69.99
$29.99
View
View
Asus ROG Gladius II Origin
Product Image 10
Product Image 10
$59.99
$47.99
View
View
Asus ROG Chakram Wireless
Product Image 11
Product Image 11
$159.99
$139.99
View
View
Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless
Product Image 12
Product Image 12
$149.99
$126.55
View
View
Logitech G302 Lightspeed Wireless
Product Image 13
Product Image 13
$59.99
$49.99
View
View
Corsair Nightsword RGB
Product Image 14
Product Image 14
$79.99
$59.99
View
View
Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless
Product Image 15
Product Image 15
$79.99
$70.29
View
View
HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB
Product Image 16
Product Image 16
$54.99
$39.99
View
View
HyperX Pulsefire Core RGB
Product Image 17
Product Image 17
$29.99
$24.99
View
View
SteelSeries Rival 600
Product Image 18
Product Image 18
$79.99
$39.99
View
View

