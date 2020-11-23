It’s that time of year again, where the prices of gaming gear are laid on the chopping block, the axe is lowered, and we’re left with discounts spilling out into a basket below. The crowd cheers. Gruesome imagery aside, Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade. Our roundup of the best Black Friday deals could see you overhaul almost any part of your setup – from savings on an SSD, reduced RAM, or even a killer new keyboard – but here, we’re taking a look at the best Black Friday gaming mouse deals around.

So, what separates a gaming mouse from your everyday office clicker? After all, you’ve already broken free from the confines of a trackpad, what more could you possibly need? For a start, they can give you the edge in FPS games with better sensors and adjustable DPI, extra buttons when playing the best MMOs, or cut the cord so you don’t get your wires crossed without wireless input lag.

Any other time of year, these features can come at a premium price, but Black Friday has made Razer, Logitech, and SteelSeries gaming mice much more affordable. Stock hasn’t been kind to gaming hardware throughout 2020, however, so don’t sit with one in your cart for too long.

If you’re eyeing up a future deal and are worried that there’s not enough on the shelves to go around, you can get a headstart when you subscribe to Amazon Prime. Members get access to new deals 30 minutes before everyone else, not to mention the Twitch Prime benefits netting you new games, skins, and more.

Razer Naga Trinity $99.99 $69.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

If you’re wanting to get your hands on the best gaming mouse, then look no further than the Razer Naga Trinity. It’s our favourite for MMOs with its 12-button panel, but hot-swappable magnetic plates means you can dress your mouse for any occasion with a six-button layout or even a standard two-button look.

Right now, you can get the three-in-one Razer Naga Trinity for $69.99 on Amazon US, 30% ($30) cheaper thanks to Black Friday. Over on Amazon UK, the same mouse has been reduced by 50% (£50), costing you just £49.99 while stocks last.

If this doesn’t tickle your fancy, then check out these deals: