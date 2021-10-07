If you’re just getting started with PC gaming and aren’t sure how to build a gaming PC, then prebuilts are a great place to start, with a large variety of available options sure to cater to your budget. Even veteran PC builders can benefit from a ready-made PC’s convenience, as you don’t have to search through compatibility lists or twiddle your thumbs for multiple component deliveries. We’ve put together a list of the best gaming PC deals ahead of Black Friday, whatever your previous experience, to help you level up your gaming performance.

Given how much gaming PCs can cost, it’s important to understand what the most crucial components are for your gaming needs. For example, the best graphics cards are an absolute must if you’re bagging yourself one of the best gaming monitors with 4K resolution and high refresh rates. However, if you’re planning on streaming or video editing in addition to gaming, then you might want to consider making the best gaming CPU a high priority.

Then there’s other niceties such as SSDs, which can offer improved loading times over hard drives but you should consider how much storage space you need for all your games and those enormous Call of Duty: Warzone updates.

To get in on the best deals of the year, you’ll first need to know when the extravaganza begins.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 this year, with Cyber Monday taking place shortly after on November 29. Though the best deals typically appear on Black Friday itself, there are still plenty of bargains in the months leading up to the event.

How to find the best Black Friday deals

Finding the very best deals can be difficult, so we’ve done the hard work for you. This is the place to be if you’re looking to get a top gaming PC without the fuss of having to build one. We’ll continue updating this page with new deals every week, running up to and including Black Friday.

There are plenty of other deals to watch out for, too, including the best gaming chair Black Friday deals, the best Black Friday deals for 4K TVs from our friends at The Loadout, and even Black Friday controller deals from our smartphone sister site, Pocket Tactics.

The best gaming PC deals

There’s plenty to love about the CLX SET Gaming Desktop which is currently $380 off and offers great value at $1,739.99. It packs an Intel i5-10400F and an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card – which are the perfect combo to let you really turn up the levels of graphical fidelity with ray tracing while saving on performance with DLSS. 16GB of RAM helps to round off this solid package alongside a 240GB SSD and 2TB HDD that offer plenty of storage space for all the latest titles.

CLX SET Gaming Desktop CLX SET Gaming Desktop Best Buy $2,119.99 $1,739.99 VIEW Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

how much ram do i need?

We’d recommend going for no less than 8GB of RAM, the minimum needed for many of the latest PC games. 16GB is the smartest choice, ensuring you run into no hiccups when multitasking. While 32GB of RAM is still overkill for gaming, it’s definitely a good idea if you’ll be carrying out resource-intensive tasks such as video editing.

when should i upgrade my gaming pc?

There’s no hard rule on when to upgrade, as rigs with older GPUs are still more than capable of running new titles if you’re willing to turn down the graphics options a little. It all depends on how happy you are with performance, and whether you’re taking full advantage of the refresh rate on your current monitor.