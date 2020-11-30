Intel slashes $70 off this 10th Gen i7 CPU for Cyber Monday

Black Friday weekend is over, but that hasn’t stopped the sales from rolling in, with some of the best Cyber Monday deals giving us the lowest prices we’ve seen on PC components like SSDs and RAM. We’ve found a great saving on this Intel CPU, which will power through both gaming and productivity tasks, and is sure to not bottleneck the best graphics cards on the market.

Over on Amazon US, Intel’s Core i7-10700KF is down to $289.99, a 20% ($71) discount from its original $361 price tag. The ‘KF’ suffix is something new we’ve only seen recently from Intel, indicating that the integrated graphics included with the i7-10700K have been stripped – but this is something that’s pretty unnecessary in a gaming PC anyway. This i7 comes with a maximum boost clock speed of 5.1GHz, eight cores and 16 threads.

With some moderate overclocking you’ll also be getting similar to performance to the best gaming CPU, the i9-10900K. You’ll probably want to pair it with a decent CPU cooler too – there’s loads of Cyber Monday CPU cooler deals right now to keep your temperatures low.

This is a record low price for a 10th generation Intel i7 chip.

Intel Core i7-10700KF $361.00 $289.99

If you are making the jump to Intel’s 10th Gen, you’re probably going to need to swap out your motherboard for one that’s compatible with the LGA 1200 socket. Thankfully, there’s a decent discount here, too, with Gigabyte cutting the cost of its Z490 Gaming X AX motherboard by 25% ($50) to $139.99.

Gigabyte Z490 Gaming X AX LGA 1200 $189.99 $139.99

With built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, room for two M.2 SSDs – one with a thermal guard, and a USB 3.2 Gen2 connector, your gaming PC will be packed with all the features you need heading into 2021.