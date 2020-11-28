Logitech slashes 50% off one of its best gaming mice this Black Friday weekend

For a quality gaming mouse without any compromises you might end up looking at price tags going into triple figures. However, Black Friday is the time of year where you can pick up some seriously good deals, and this gaming mouse from Logitech is one of the best Black Friday gaming mouse deals we’ve seen yet.

When buying a yourself a new clicker, there are a number of features you’ll want to look for, including a high quality optical sensor with a high DPI, great ergonomics, mechanical mouse switches, removable weights, and those little extras that make all the difference, like RGB backlighting and a braided cable. You’ll find all of these features in the G502 Hero.

The G502 Hero is heavily discounted for Black Friday on both Amazon US and UK, for $39.99 and £34.99 respectively. The G502’s design has been around for a few new years now, holding the title of best gaming mouse once upon a time. Some companies might say ‘why fix what’s not broken?’ but not Logitech, as its new Hero 25K sensor achieves the highest performing DPI in the industry. Just imagine how many 360s you can do before hitting that headshot.

This mouse is packed with all the features you’d come to expect on a high-end gaming mouse, but is a steal at $40 / £35, down from $79 / £79. This is a solid-feeling design with great comfort. Other features include 11 reprogrammable buttons, great for playing the best MMOs, and a 25,000 DPI sensor for that perfect aim in the best FPS games. One thing to note is that the US version on sale seems to have a slightly different sensor with a higher native 25,000 DPI, but the UK edition can achieve the same through a G Hub update.

The weight of the mouse can be adjusted with the addition of five weights for a total of 18g, so you can fine-tune the mouse to your preference. The RGB backlighting is controlled with Logitech’s Lightsync software allowing you to sync the colours with other Logitech products.

This is a solid choice if you’re looking for a gaming mouse this Black Friday, whether that’s an upgrade for yourself or a present for someone else. Grab yours while you can – the stock won’t last forever! Otherwise, why not check out the best Black Friday deals to see what else is out there?