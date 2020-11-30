22% off this Logitech keyboard makes going wireless cheaper

We’ve seen some hefty discounts on the best Cyber Monday deals, but that doesn’t make choosing a new gaming keyboard any easier. Do you lack room and need to save space with a smaller keyboard? What about cutting the cord, do you want free rein over where you type or to declutter your desk? And how about mechanical switches, as you surely don’t want to sacrifice the premium feel of each keystroke? If you’ve answered a resounding ‘yes’ to all of these questions, then you’ll probably enjoy 22% off this Logitech keyboard.

Logitech's full size G915 is our favourite low-profile entry on our list of best gaming keyboards you can buy thanks to its slimline GL switches, and its TKL counterpart packs all the same features into a more compact body.

Battery life isn't a problem, with up to 40 hours on a charge – that's with the RGB lighting on full brightness – and a full recharge carried out in just three hours. The per-key RGB 16.8 million colour backlighting is controlled through Logitech's G HUB software, letting you sync colours across any other RGB Logitech peripherals you own. Despite the TKL layout, you still get dedicated media control keys too.

Over in the US, customers get the choice of linear, tactile, or clicky switches reduced to $179.99, saving you $50 until the end of Cyber Monday. Across the pond, Amazon UK customers can get £42.86 off the clicky low-profile GL switches for £156.14.

Logitech G915 TKL Wireless RGB Mechanical Keyboard $229.99 $179.99

With that small form factor you lose the dedicated macro keys from the full size G915, but this isn’t too big of a loss as the function keys can act as macro keys during gameplay by assigning them in Logitech’s software. You can always check out the best Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals if this doesn’t tick all the right boxes for you, though.