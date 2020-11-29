Get these PC cases up to 36% cheaper in a Cyber Monday deal

There are plenty of deals floating around for PC fans this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. Along with a bunch of Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals and Cyber Monday gaming headset savings, there are now some great offers to be had if you’re on the lookout for a new PC case.

In the US, the Corsair iCUE 465X RGB mid-tower ATX smart case (size 465X, in both black and white colour options) is currently discounted by a very respectable 23% for Cyber Monday, bringing the price down to $114.99 – a $35.00 saving on its regular price of $149.99. The case features a steel chassis as well as tempered glass front and side panels, 4mm thick, for all of your components and RGB fans to peer through. It also has gaps for ventilation, so you should find enough room for airflow around your kit.

The case also includes space to accommodate up to six 120mm cooling fans or multiple radiators up to 360mm in size, and comes with three Corsair LL120 RGB cooling fans included. Plus, it has drive trays with room for up to two 3.5-inch-sized HDDs plus two 2.5-inch SSDs (with two extra 2.5-inch mounts).

If you’re in the UK, however, there’s the Corsair iCUE 220T RGB mid-tower ATX smart gaming case up for grabs for less. It’s currently on sale for 20% off, making it £80, down from £99.99. This model features two side panels made of tempered glass, along with three SP120 RGB Pro fans (each of which is lined with eight “individually addressable” LEDs), and smart controls for your RGB lighting which you can play with using Corsair’s iCUE software.

Additionally, in the UK there’s the Fractal Design Meshify S2 mid-tower computer case on sale at the moment. The ‘Dark TG’ option is currently 36% off, making it £95.99, down from £149.99. Highlights of the case include an “advanced modular pen layout”, tempered glass panels without any bolts of hinges, “advanced” water cooling (featuring a removable top bracket with a dedicated fill port), and space to mount up to five concealed storage devices.

If you’re on the lookout for some other savings on PC kit and peripherals while the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness is in full swing, take a look at our list of the best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals and WiFi Cyber Monday deals for some pointers.